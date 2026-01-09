Bitcoin Etfs Resume Outflows To Start 2026
About a dozen spot Bitcoin ETFs started 2026 on an upswing, pulling in over $1 billion U.S. in the first two trading days of the year.
But those inflows have quickly reversed, with a three-day outflow streak putting the ETFs into negative territory and casting doubts on any recovery in cryptocurrency prices.
U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs have registered a cumulative net outflow of $1.128 billion U.S. for 2026, according to data from Farside Investors.
Analysts say the poor showing for Bitcoin ETFs demonstrates a lack of conviction among both institutional and individual retail investors.
The ETF outflows come as a New Year's rally in Bitcoin has quickly faded. After rising as high as $93,000 U.S., the price of BTC has reversed to now trade around $90,000 U.S.
It has been all downhill for Bitcoin since the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization hit an all-time high of $126,000 U.S. in early October of last year.
Crypto analysts say that digital assets are suffering as investors turn more risk-averse amid geopolitical uncertainty and signs of stretched stock valuations.
Macroeconomic concerns are also growing among investors as signs point to a weakening U.S. economy, say many analysts.
The price of BTC is down 4% over the last 12 months.
