Medvirtual Revolutionizes Patient Access With 24/7 Virtual Support Options
“Patients don't stop needing care after hours, even when practices can't be available 24/7. Our flexible virtual support ensures that patients get timely responses, staff work more efficiently, and no lead or question goes unanswered,” said Heather Rammel, Director of Sales at MedVirtual.
New support options include:
- Evening Coverage: Virtual staff handle patient calls and appointments after hours. Weekend Support: Dedicated coverage for high-volume periods and urgent requests. Custom Schedules: Flexible plans ranging from partial evenings to full 24/7 coverage. Seamless Workflow Integration: Teams trained to work with existing systems, maintaining consistent communication.
Practices using MedVirtual's extended coverage report lower call abandonment rates, higher patient satisfaction, and gives more time for staff to focus on in-person care.
"I have been very happy with the services provided by MedVirtual. About six months ago, I hired a virtual assistant through them to help my practice with new patient intakes and insurance verification, and it has been a great decision. The assistant they matched me with has been a wonderful addition to my team, reliable, efficient, and easy to work with. I would definitely recommend MedVirtual to anyone looking for extra support with daily office tasks." – Dr. Danielle Lockwood
MedVirtual's after‐hours and weekend support services are available immediately and customizable based on practice size, specialty, and workflow.
Give your patients the support they need, anytime, while freeing up your staff. Schedule a demo with MedVirtual today.
About MedVirtual
MedVirtual is a healthcare technology and virtual support company dedicated to enhancing operational effectiveness and patient experience for medical practices of all sizes. Through customizable virtual staffing solutions, MedVirtual helps providers streamline administrative tasks, improve patient communications, and expand service availability without adding in‐office overhead.
For media inquiries, please contact:
MedVirtualTM
Address: 21731 Ventura Blvd.
#175, Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Phone: (424) 476-5858
Email: ...
Visit our website for more info,
Visit us on social media:
Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment