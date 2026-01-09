Medvirtual Revolutionizes Patient Access With 24/7 Virtual Support Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVirtual, a leading provider of virtual medical support, today announced newoptions designed to help healthcare practices stay connected with patients beyond regular office hours. This new offering gives clinics, physician groups, and specialty practices the ability to answer calls, schedule appointments, and respond to inquiries during evenings and weekends, improving patient access while reducing wait times.

“Patients don't stop needing care after hours, even when practices can't be available 24/7. Our flexible virtual support ensures that patients get timely responses, staff work more efficiently, and no lead or question goes unanswered,” said Heather Rammel, Director of Sales at MedVirtual.

New support options include:



Evening Coverage: Virtual staff handle patient calls and appointments after hours.

Weekend Support: Dedicated coverage for high-volume periods and urgent requests.

Custom Schedules: Flexible plans ranging from partial evenings to full 24/7 coverage. Seamless Workflow Integration: Teams trained to work with existing systems, maintaining consistent communication.

Practices using MedVirtual's extended coverage report lower call abandonment rates, higher patient satisfaction, and gives more time for staff to focus on in-person care.

"I have been very happy with the services provided by MedVirtual. About six months ago, I hired a virtual assistant through them to help my practice with new patient intakes and insurance verification, and it has been a great decision. The assistant they matched me with has been a wonderful addition to my team, reliable, efficient, and easy to work with. I would definitely recommend MedVirtual to anyone looking for extra support with daily office tasks." – Dr. Danielle Lockwood

MedVirtual's after‐hours and weekend support services are available immediately and customizable based on practice size, specialty, and workflow.

About MedVirtual

MedVirtual is a healthcare technology and virtual support company dedicated to enhancing operational effectiveness and patient experience for medical practices of all sizes. Through customizable virtual staffing solutions, MedVirtual helps providers streamline administrative tasks, improve patient communications, and expand service availability without adding in‐office overhead.

