Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-09 03:16:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - Altus Group Limited: Announced the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid, pursuant to which Altus Group offered to purchase for cancellation a number of its common shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million at a purchase price of not less than $50.00 and not more than $57.00 per Share. The SIB expired at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on Thursday, January 8. shares T are trading up $0.73 at $56.48.

