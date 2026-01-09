Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Charlie Firth

Charlie Firth


2026-01-09 03:14:44
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, Paediatrics, University of Oxford
Profile Articles Activity

Charlie is a DPhil candidate in Paediatrics at the University of Oxford, with a background in global health communication. His research explores perceptions, attitudes, and the acceptability of changes to childhood immunisation schedules through a mixed-methods, multi-country study. While these schedules are traditionally universal public health policies, they increasingly intersect with individualised healthcare decision-making, creating tensions between public health priorities and personal choice.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, University of Oxford

The Conversation

MENAFN09012026000199003603ID1110579106



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search