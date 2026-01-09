Charlie Firth

Charlie is a DPhil candidate in Paediatrics at the University of Oxford, with a background in global health communication. His research explores perceptions, attitudes, and the acceptability of changes to childhood immunisation schedules through a mixed-methods, multi-country study. While these schedules are traditionally universal public health policies, they increasingly intersect with individualised healthcare decision-making, creating tensions between public health priorities and personal choice.

