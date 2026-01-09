Clipto.Ai Announces New Funding To Speed Up On-Device AI Development

Palo Alto, California - Clipto, a global AI company building the next-generation On-Device Multimodal Content OS, today announced that it has raised a new funding round, bringing the company's valuation to over $250 million.

Since July 2025, Clipto has closed a series of back-to-back funding rounds - Pre-A, Pre-A+, and Pre-A++ - reflecting strong market confidence in its on-device AI strategy. The latest round includes participation from HSG, GL Ventures, EnvisionX Capital, Palm Drive Capital, Hans Tung, Lu Zhang, and 522 Ventures. The new capital will further accelerate Clipto's on-device AI innovation and support the company's global expansion.

Why on-device AI

Every day, more than a billion professionals create and work with multimodal content - videos, audio recordings, images, and more. Driven by remote collaboration, online learning, social media, and creative workflows, the volume of such content is growing exponentially.

While content creation is easy, processing it efficiently and securely has become the real challenge. Traditional cloud-based workflows require lengthy uploads, high GPU costs, and introduce privacy risks - especially for sensitive data.

Clipto's on-device AI delivers a fundamentally different paradigm for processing and understanding multimodal content. Instead of sending files to the cloud, all analysis and understanding happen directly on the user's device. This delivers faster processing, lower cost, and full control over private content.

However, building high-performance on-device AI is technically demanding. Personal devices have limited memory and compute capacity compared to cloud servers, and multimodal models must be deeply optimized to run efficiently at the edge.

Clipto has focused on this problem from day one. The team has spent years advancing model compression, runtime optimization, and on-device multimodal understanding. Clipto has developed over 10 proprietary multimodal AI models that surpass state-of-the-art accuracy while achieving orders-of-magnitude gains in efficiency - enabling large-scale, real-time inference directly on laptops and mobile devices.

As professionals generate more video and audio content than ever before, local AI processing is becoming a necessity, not a luxury. This rising demand is a key reason why leading investors continue to back Clipto across multiple rounds.

Today, Clipto is already powering workflows across industries.

. Healthcare: doctors analyze consultation recordings and medical notes securely without uploading sensitive data.

. Legal: attorneys search and review depositions and evidence with full confidentiality.

. Marketing & Creative: teams instantly navigate large libraries of campaign assets.

. Education & Research: lectures, interviews, and field recordings are organized locally with no upload delays.

As professionals work with growing volumes of multimodal data, Clipto is becoming an indispensable tool for fast, private, and intelligent content processing.

About Clipto

Founded in 2023, Clipto is a global AI technology company with full-stack capabilities spanning from foundational multimodal models to agent-level applications. The company is building an AI-native multimodal content OS that enables creators and knowledge workers to process, organize, and search their video, audio, and image libraries directly on their devices. By keeping data local, Clipto gives users full control over their private assets and ensures high-performance, privacy-preserving AI workflows. Clipto has attracted over 10 million users across 100+ countries and now generates over $15 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Looking Ahead

The new funding will support continued advancement of Clipto's on-device AI technologies and expansion of its international product offerings. The company is preparing to launch its next-generation on-device multimodal content assistant in early 2026, further empowering individuals and teams to work smarter with their content.