AIOZ Network Featured By MIT Technology Review And Techcrunch Following Strong 2025 Product Momentum

AIOZ Network, the people‐powered infrastructure for media and AI, was recently featured in MIT Technology Review and TechCrunch, underscoring growing recognition from leading Web2 media for the network's approach to unifying decentralized storage, streaming/CDN, and AI compute in a blockchain‐agnostic network.







The publications explored how AIOZ Network's Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) model integrates storage, streaming, and compute into one blockchain-agnostic ecosystem, advancing what founder Erman Tjiputra calls a“people-powered internet.”

“Our mission is simple: build a people‐powered internet where anyone can contribute storage, bandwidth, and compute, and where developers and creators can build sustainable businesses on top. This recent recognition validates the market is ready for an integrated media-and-AI infrastructure that's distributed at its core yet seamless to use.”, said Erman Tjiputra, Founder of AIOZ Network.

2025 was a landmark year for AIOZ Network, marked by the rollout of two pillar products redefining how AI and media run on decentralized infrastructure.

AIOZ AI, launched in May 2025, is a decentralized computing infrastructure supporting AI model inference and monetization, with a vision for AI model deployment and training processes. AIOZ AI enables developers and teams to publish models with usage‐based access, power tasks across distributed GPUs, and convert model traction into revenue, bringing a“monetize and tokenize” path to the open AI ecosystem.

AIOZ Stream launched in September 2025, expanded AIOZ Network's media stack with a peer‐powered streaming platform for live and on-demand audio/video content. By harnessing the spare resources of DePIN, it enables creators to reach audiences directly with lower costs, higher reliability, and a seamless Web2-grade experience.

Following these launches in the previous year, 2026 will see AIOZ Network continue to enhance AIOZ AI with richer model monetization features, collaborative datasets, and developer tooling, while expanding AIOZ Stream's creator workflows and partner integrations. Developers can explore documentation and start building today at aioz.

About AIOZ Network: Web3 Infrastructure Powered by DePIN

AIOZ Network is shaping the future of Web3 by advancing DePIN innovation across AI compute, media delivery, and distributed storage. AIOZ DePIN powers AI model inference and training, high-performance content streaming, and secure data storage through a global peer-to-peer network.

The AIOZ ecosystem includes: AIOZ AI, a decentralized AI Compute infrastructure and collaborative AI marketplace; AIOZ Stream, a media infrastructure for live and on-demand video and audio; AIOZ Storage, an S3-compatible decentralized storage solution; and AIOZ Pin, an IPFS pinning service.