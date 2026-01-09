Scienjoy (NASDAQ: SJ) Targets $202B AI Market, Strengthening 2026 Outlook And Eyeing 52-Week High Alongside LRHC, TOON, RENX, GP

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) is gaining momentum after announcing plans to roll out AI Vista Live! nationwide across China in 2026, targeting a fast-growing domestic AI market projected to reach $202 billion by 2032. The update comes as the stock closed above $0.80 on January 7, 2026, putting SJ in position to challenge its 52-week high of $1.06 in the near term. Also on January 7, 2026, the company received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market that Nasdaq approved the Company's request for an additional 180-calendar day extension to regain compliance.

AI Vista Live! is a next-generation digital human and physical AI platform that combines holographic displays, multimodal AI, and edge-side deployment to deliver real-world, application-driven solutions. Designed as a B2B platform, it targets large-scale use cases across healthcare, entertainment, tourism, and public services, where organizations are increasingly seeking practical AI tools that improve efficiency and user engagement.

Unlike cloud-only AI offerings, AI Vista Live! emphasizes physical AI presence, allowing enterprises to deploy interactive digital humans through kiosks, holographic displays, and multi-interface systems without rebuilding existing infrastructure. Management views the platform as a long-term operational capability rather than a one-off technology upgrade-supporting repeat deployments and recurring revenue.

A newly announced strategic healthcare partnership with Hebei Wendao Elderly Care Service Group highlights near-term monetization potential. Under the agreement, Scienjoy will deploy an AI Digital Human Butler across elderly care facilities, addressing workforce shortages while improving care quality-an application with clear scalability across China's aging population.

With improving operating income, a solid cash position, and no reliance on dilution to fund growth, Scienjoy enters 2026 with strengthening fundamentals and expanding AI deployment across multiple verticals. As AI Vista Live! adoption accelerates and revenue visibility improves, investors are increasingly watching SJ as a small-cap AI name with both technical momentum and a constructive 2026 growth outlook, looking to challenge its 52-week high of $1.06 in the near term.

