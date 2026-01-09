Is This The Future Of AI Sales? Kingsley Low's AI Method Gets Clients To Close Themselves In One Call

MENAFN - GetNews)Kingsley Low, founder of CloserKing ( ), announced today that he closed $64,000 USD in high-ticket sales in 99 days after restarting from zero - without relying on referrals, discounting, or chasing prospects for decisions.







Kingsley Low, founder of CloserKing, presenting the "application close" framework that generated $64,000 in high-ticket sales in 99 days. The method focuses on removing sales pressure to help qualified leads commit with clarity. (Photo Credit: CloserKing)

The breakthrough, he says, came from a structured "application close" method designed to help qualified prospects gain clarity and commit confidently, without pressure.

"I used to think being close to elite marketing automatically meant I'd never struggle," said Kingsley Low.

"But when I left, I learned the hard truth: being behind the scenes is different from being the person who must lead the sales conversation."

From the Operator Behind a 2 Comma Club X Entrepreneur Peng Joon to Starting Over from Zero

Before launching CloserKing, Kingsley Low worked closely with Peng Joon, an 8-figure entrepreneur known for building high-performing direct response campaigns.







Kingsley Low (left) alongside 8-figure entrepreneur and 2 Comma Club X award winner Peng Joon. Low previously served as a key operator within Joon's ecosystem, executing high-level campaigns and managing six-figure enterprise client experiences. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kingsley Low)

Peng Joon is also known as the only Malaysian to receive the 2 Comma Club X award, and his companies have generated more than $25 million in online revenue.

Within that ecosystem, Kingsley was the operator behind Peng Joon's $25K Mastermind and supported delivery and client experience for six-figure enterprise clients.

He also helped execute premium webinars, events, and masterminds across Thailand, Vietnam, and South Africa - including the first AI Summit in South Africa with 700 attendees.

"I saw what it looks like when positioning, offer design, and event-driven selling is done at scale," said Kingsley.

"But when it became my turn to sell, I realized I didn't yet have a repeatable high-ticket closing process."

His Nine Month Struggle and the Turning Point

After leaving his role, Kingsley expected momentum to carry over. Instead, he faced nine months of inconsistent leads and stalled conversions - eventually finding himself down to his last savings.

"That period was hard," Kingsley shared. "I was doing follow-ups, trying to be patient, telling myself it would click - but I was running out of runway."







Kingsley Low (left) with business partner and mentor Alaric Ong. Their partnership marked a strategic turning point, leading to the development of the diagnosis-first closing system used at CloserKing today. (Photo Credit: CloserKing)

Just as he was nearing the edge, Kingsley met his current mentor and business partner, Alaric Ong.

"Alaric saw something in me that I didn't see in myself," Kingsley said. "He didn't just give me tactics - he helped me rebuild my identity as a closer and a leader."

The High-Ticket Shift: A Call Where Clients Close Themselves

Through his partnership with Alaric, Kingsley adopted a high-ticket "application close" method built around a diagnosis-first conversation - designed to remove the need for chasing, begging, discounting, or relying purely on referrals.







Kingsley Low addresses students and faculty at Portman College, sharing strategies for closing premium deals through high-leverage sales frameworks. Low frequently speaks at educational institutions to mentor the next generation of sales leaders. (Photo Credit: Portman College / CloserKing)

Instead of trying to convince prospects, the method guides them through a structured process:

. Identify the true results they want

. Surface what's actually stopping them

. Quantify the cost of staying stuck

. Map a realistic path forward

When done correctly, Kingsley explains, prospects stop resisting and start qualifying themselves - because the decision is anchored in their own goals and a clear plan.

"The call stops feeling like a pitch," Kingsley said. "It feels like a professional diagnosis. And when the fit is right, the client closes themselves."

Within 99 days of implementing the method, Kingsley recorded $64,000 USD closed in high-ticket deals, rebuilding momentum and proving the framework could be repeated.

Launching CloserKing: Leading AI Call Analysis Built for Salespeople

Building on the framework that drove his turnaround, Kingsley created CloserKing ( ), an AI call analysis tool built specifically to help salespeople get faster feedback on real sales conversations.







The official logo for CloserKing, an AI-powered call analysis platform designed to provide salespeople with rapid feedback to shorten the learning curve and improve conversion rates.

The platform is designed to shorten the gap between "taking a call" and "knowing exactly what to fix," supporting improvement in the highest-leverage sales skills:

. Sales call structure and clarity (what to ask, what to say, when to lead)

. Objection handling (how to respond without sounding scripted or defensive)

. AI Appointment setting and qualification (better fit, better show-up, better conversions)

. AI driven feedback loops to reduce trial-and-error

"Most salespeople don't lose deals because they're lazy," Kingsley added. "They lose deals because they don't get clear feedback fast enough. This helps them pinpoint what to improve - faster."

Training a World of Closer Kings, Not Just Closing Deals For Himself

In addition to building the platform, Kingsley has trained and led a sales team of four, applying the same application close framework to drive consistent performance rather than relying on individual talent.







Kingsley Low detailing his "Trust Recession" framework during a live training session. The founder emphasizes the need for rapid feedback loops and structured diagnostic conversations to succeed in modern high-ticket sales. (Photo Credit: CloserKing)

Kingsley also highlighted early wins from students implementing the frameworks and feedback loops, citing examples including Amanda Ong, Lucas Goh, and Loges Waran, who reportedly closed $10,000 USD in two weeks after applying Kingsley's framework.

About Kingsley Low

Kingsley Low is the founder of CloserKing, an AI-powered platform designed to help salespeople improve high-ticket performance through sales call analysis, objection handling feedback, and appointment-setting optimization. He previously supported premium webinars, events, and masterminds with Peng Joon - including operating behind a $25K Mastermind, supporting six-figure enterprise clients, and helping execute an event in South Africa with 700 attendees. After a nine-month struggle that brought him down to his last savings, Kingsley partnered with mentor and business partner Alaric Ong, leading to a breakthrough that resulted in $64,000 USD closed in 99 days and the creation of CloserKing.

