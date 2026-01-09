Dreame Ring At CES 2026: How To Realize Proactive Health Ecosystem

Dreame AI Wearables Division made a stunning global debut at CES 2026, unveiling a full lineup of smart wearable products. Based on the philosophy of "Wear Without Awareness, Care with Presence," the new collection featuring three AI smart rings and one AI blood pressure watch aims to build an integrated, all-scenario digital health management system.

From Passive Hardware to Proactive Health Companion

The global smart wearable market is shifting from basic tools toward personalized, AI-driven companions. Dreame AI Wearables Division addresses this trend through deep ecosystem integration and on-device deployment of its self-developed Large AI Health Models. This strategy transforms passive data-tracking devices into proactive health companions capable of continuous monitoring, intelligent analysis, and timely intervention.







Three AI Smart Rings: Redefining Wearable Interaction and Care

Dreame Haptic AI Smart Ring: Pioneering Active Interaction

Headlining the ring series is the Dreame Haptic AI Smart Ring, which introduces pioneering fingertip AI haptic feedback. This product integrates multiple sensors into an ultra-slim 2.5mm chassis, enabling comprehensive monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen, temperature, and motion. Combined with AI Health Algorithms, it delivers precise haptic alerts for notifications for phone calls and message, alarms, and health anomalies. This breakthrough transforms health management from passive data logging into proactive, unobtrusive interaction, covering all-day, multi-dimensional scenarios.

Dreame AI ECG Ring: Delving Deeper into Heart Health

Demonstrating a deeper exploration of health monitoring, the Dreame AI ECG Ring is equipped with ECG functionality. Leveraging self-developed AI health algorithms, it can generate ECG reports to help users preliminarily check for common anomalies such as sinus arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation (AFib), and premature beats. A key feature is its "Family Care" function, allowing authorized family members to remotely monitor each other's key health data.

Dreame AI NFC Ring: Your Key to a Seamless Ecosystem

The Dreame AI NFC Ring serves as the "Key to Unlocking the Smart Ecosystem Chain." It expands the core concept of connectivity by integrating and emulating access cards, public transit passes, car keys, and digital business cards, aiming to achieve true "One Ring Access" and eliminate reliance on multiple physical items. While focusing on daily convenience, it also incorporates self-developed AI health algorithms and activity monitoring, ensuring it remains a competent health companion.

Dreame AI Blood Pressure Smart Watch: Highly accuracy on Your Wrist

Complementing the rings is the Dreame AI Blood Pressure Smart Watch. It uses an advanced air pump pressurization system along with proprietary AI Health Algorithms. With 10-12 days of battery life and a sleek daily-wear design, it seamlessly integrates professional health monitoring into everyday life.







Anchored in a High-Growth Market with a Future-Ready Vision

Dreame AI Wearables Division focuses on health monitoring, sleep management, and daily convenience-areas aligned with key growth sectors. They emphasizes that future competitiveness depends not only on hardware specs but on creating a cohesive, intelligent, and experience-driven ecosystem. Stringent protocols are in place to ensure user data privacy and security remain top priorities, maintaining trust among global users. At CES 2026, they demonstrates how making AI deeply personal and seamlessly integrated can pioneer a new era of intelligent, continuous health management.