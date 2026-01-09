UAE: Some Parents Face Traffic, 'Forget' New Friday School Timings

Many parents across the UAE faced heavy traffic on Friday (January 9) - the first day of revised school dismissal schedule following changes to Jumu'ah prayer timings. While some were able to rearrange work commitments, others found themselves stuck in gridlock and returning late to the office.

Friday prayers in the UAE were moved earlier, from 1.30pm to 12.45pm, prompting schools to adjust their dismissal times accordingly.

Abu Dhabi resident Surumi was one of those who faced heavy traffic during her commute.“I work in Abu Dhabi city, and the school is just down the road for me,” she said.“I pick up my daughter and drop her off to our home in Reem Island. Usually, the whole trip takes about an hour, but today was just terrible on the roads. It took me around two hours to get back to my office.”

It was a similar experience for Dubai resident Zainab Hussain. She said the usually 10-minute short drive between her children's school and her home in Jumeirah took her around 45 minutes.“There was traffic everywhere,” she said.“People were honking...I am guessing it is because it was the first day of the adjusted timings, but I hope things get better next week. I feel like it would have been much better if children could pray in masjids near schools. This would make Fridays relaxing for everyone.”

Missed timings

For some, the timing changes caused scheduling issues. Indian expat Mohammed Iqbal had an appointment ending at 11.15am. "I thought I would have enough time to go pick them up after my meeting,” he said, noting that his children's school used to end at 12pm.

“I completely forgot that the timings had changed. I realised only when I saw messages on our school Whatsapp group. So, I asked my friend to pick up the kids. Luckily, he was free and able to go," he added.

Challenges faced by parents, kids

Dubai resident Haritha Farzana highlighted the challenges for younger children. While her elder daughter's timings had changed by just 30 minutes, the Friday hours were too much trouble for her younger son.“He is in FS2 and he takes the bus to school,” she said.“His school begins at 7.30am but since we live a little bit away, his bus picks him up at 6am. He gets done by 9.25am and he gets home only by 10.30am. So he basically sits in the bus for two and a half hours to attend two hours of school. I just hope authorities will consider allowing optional online learning on Fridays.”

For some parents, the revised timings on Friday brought ease and comfort. Umm Abdul Rahman has three children going to different schools.“While two of my kids get done at 10.30am, my daughter used to get done only by 11.30am,” she said.“With the revised timing, her school is now dispersed at 11.10am. So instead of having to wait, we get home earlier and have more time to get ready for the mosque.”