45Drives Expands Canadian Footprint with New Kitchener-Waterloo Office, Reinforcing Commitment to National Innovation and Economic Growth

The new Kitchener-Waterloo office will be shared with parent company Protocase, which specializes in the manufacturing of custom electronic enclosures and precision parts for innovative and mission-critical industries, including aerospace, defense, advanced computing, and emerging technologies. Founded in Canada, the Protocase Companies have grown into a cross-border organization employing nearly 600 people across Canada and the United States, while maintaining deep roots in Canadian engineering, manufacturing, and R&D excellence.

An official grand opening celebration will take place on Tuesday, January 13, at 3:00 p.m., at the 45Drives headquarters within Catalyst Commons Limited Partnership, 137 Glasgow Street, Kitchener, ON, N2G 4X8. Employees, customers, and community partners will gather to mark this next chapter in the company's evolution and to celebrate the opportunities this expansion brings to the region.

The Kitchener-Waterloo area holds particular significance for 45Drives. President and Co-Founder Dr. Douglas Milburn earned his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, establishing deep personal and professional ties to the region's globally recognized academic and technology communities.

“The Protocase Companies were founded in Canada, and that heritage continues to shape how we build, invest, and grow,” said Dr. Doug Milburn, President and Co-Founder of 45Drives and the Protocase Companies.“Establishing a stronger presence in Kitchener-Waterloo is both a strategic decision and a personal one. This region is a powerhouse for engineering and innovation, and expanding here strengthens our ability to serve enterprise and government customers nationwide while creating high-quality jobs and deepening our investment in Canadian talent.”

As an inherently Canadian company within the Protocase Companies portfolio, 45Drives designs and manufactures solutions that prioritize transparency, security, and performance for mission-critical enterprise and government environments. The new Kitchener-Waterloo office will enhance the company's national reach, accelerate collaboration across engineering and manufacturing teams, and support continued economic growth through regional hiring and long-term investment.

45Drives is a subsidiary of the Protocase Companies and designs and manufactures enterprise-grade data storage and virtual compute solutions built on open technologies. Headquartered in Sydney, Nova Scotia, with additional production and corporate facilities in Wilmington, North Carolina, 45Drives serves customers worldwide across enterprise, government, research, and high-performance computing environments.

Proudly founded in Sydney, Nova Scotia, the Protocase Companies are global leaders in custom electronic enclosure manufacturing, precision parts, and advanced computing infrastructure. Employing nearly 600 people across Canada and the United States, the Protocase Companies support innovative industries including aerospace, defense, research, and enterprise technology.

