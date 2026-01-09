Networknewsbreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Builds Momentum In Spatial Computing With STRIKE-1 Drones

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) was featured in a recent article that discussed its efforts to take the lead in spatial computing and autonomous navigation with the recent arrival of two custom-designed and built STRIKE-1 drones.“These drones are specialized platforms that strategically position the company for quicker demonstrations, more controlled evaluations, and a quicker path towards commercial application. Reputed for its Spatial, Predictive, Approximation, and Radial Convolution ('SPARC') technology, the company is changing the way cameras, sensors, drones, and mobile devices capture, interpret, and convey target coordinates,” the piece reads.

“SPARC AI's newly delivered STRIKE-1 aircraft indicates a significant step forward. Instead of relying on customer-supplied hardware, which is usually characterized by differences in sensor placement, airframe design, and onboard components, the company now operates standard, repeatable flight tests. This approach ensures consistent conditions for evaluating the company's target acquisition system, helping to validate autonomous navigation features and gather relevant data for technical updates.”

To view the full article, visit

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI develops next-generation, GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for drones and edge devices. Its zero-signature technology delivers real-time detection, tracking, and behavioral insights without reliance on radar, lidar, or heavy sensors. SPARC AI's flagship platform provides defense, rescue, first responders, and commercial operators with unmatched situational awareness. The company is committed to building a scalable software platform that defines the future of drone intelligence globally.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN