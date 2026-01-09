Prominent Qatari Catering Firm Shifts To Cashless Payments Following Internal Theft

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Poori and Karak, a prominent catering company in Qatar, has announced a temporary transition to card-only payments across all its branches following a significant internal embezzlement case.

In a statement, the company confirmed it was subjected to a“major internal theft incident in 2025 involving some employees.”

The illicit activities were carried out through cash transactions, resulting in what the management described as the highest financial losses the company has faced during the year.

"In the interest of protecting the company's assets, enhancing transparency, and ensuring the integrity of financial operations, management has decided to completely discontinue cash payments and adopt bank card payments only" the statement said.

The company noted that the move to bank card payments is a temporary measure as it works to solidify its financial oversight mechanisms.

Despite the incident, Poori & Karak expressed continued confidence in its current workforce, praising their "commitment and cooperation." The company also extended its appreciation to its customers for their understanding of the new payment policy.