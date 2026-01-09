Deadline Approaching: Klarna Group Plc (KLAR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Klarna Group plc (“Klarna” or the“Company”) (NYSE: KLAR ) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 2025 initial public offering (the“IPO”).

What Happened?

On September 10, 2025, Klarna conducted its IPO, selling 34.3 million shares at $40 per share.

Then, on November 18, 2025, Klarna released its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing that its provision for credit losses spiked by 39% due to“changes in... market and product mix,” and,“in particular an increased share of the U.S. market in [its] GMV [Gross Merchandise Volume].”

On this news, Klarna's stock price fell $3.25, or 9.3%, to close at $31.63 per share on November 18, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially go up within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to Klarnas buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Klarna securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than February 20, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.

