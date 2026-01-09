Real Education Key To Self-Establishment, Govt Aims For Excellence In Every School: Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Jan 10 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that real education enables individuals to establish themselves in society and reiterated the state government's commitment to nurturing excellent students in every school across the state through sustained improvements in the education system.

Laying the foundation stone of the new building of a high school at Bhattapukur in West Tripura recalling the institution's history, the Chief Minister said Bapuji Vidyamandir began its journey in January 1953 after Nabin Chandra Chakraborty donated the land for its establishment.

He acknowledged the contributions of several individuals, including Bhupesh Chakraborty, Surindra Das, Indra Kumar Das and Kartik Chakraborty, in building the institution.

Highlighting the cultural significance of 'bhoomi pujan' (a sacred Hindu ritual performed before starting construction), the Chief Minister said the ceremony is deeply connected to reverence for the motherland.

"Everything is created in the lap of the mother. With this belief, the foundation stone of the school building was laid by bowing to the mother," he added.

Calling for collective efforts to build a new Tripura, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of continuous learning.

"Education has no end; learning must continue throughout life. Teachers must also keep themselves updated with changing times. We want excellent students to emerge from every school in Tripura," he said.

He added that education goes beyond textbooks and plays a crucial role in shaping minds and character.

"By moving from ignorance to knowledge through real education, individuals can establish themselves in society. Education builds confidence, values and the ability to face challenges in social life," CM Saha said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the Chief Minister added that basic education is not merely about academics but also about inculcating values, fostering development and contributing to nation-building.

The event was attended by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Corporator Abhijit Mallick, Education Director N.C. Sharma, School Management Committee Chairman Tapas Bhattacharya, and noted social workers Asim Bhattacharya, Shyamal Kumar Deb and Sajal Chakraborty, among other dignitaries.