Important Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Integer Holdings Corp, (NYSE: ITGR) Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) And Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR) , shares prior to July 25, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that the Company failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer's claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company's C&V segment; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR) , shares prior to July 25, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ITGR $ITGR #IntegerHoldings

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) - Securities Fraud Class Action Reaches Settlement:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) who have held shares since before October 7, 2020, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action against Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) and certain of its officers has reached a settlement. The underlying class action Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (iii) Lifecore's purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (iv) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore's ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; (v) accordingly, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

In November 2025, the Company and individual defendants entered into an agreement in principle with the plaintiffs to settle the class action.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) shares prior to October 7, 2020, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#LFCR $LFCR #Lifecore

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) , shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), through certain of its officers, failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's "medical cost trend assumptions"; (2) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a "dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend"; (3) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services"; and (4) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) , shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MOH #Molina #MOH

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares prior to December 4, 2024, or acquired Synopsys shares in exchange for shares of Ansys, Inc. (“Ansys”) common stock , you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint, on March 14, 2024, Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) filed with the SEC a registration statement for the acquisition of ANSYS Inc. which was declared effective on April 17, 2024. On April 17, 2024, Synopsys filed with the SEC a prospectus for the Acquisition of ANSYS. The Acquisition Materials stated that ANSYS shareholders would receive $197.00 in cash and 0.345 shares of Synopsys common stock in exchange for each share of ANSYS they held at the time of the merger. Unbeknownst to investors, leading up to and at the time of the Acquisition, Synopsys' historical revenue and profit growth as represented in their Acquisition Materials were artificially inflated by the Company's unsustainable business practices. Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose the following adverse facts: (1) the Company's growing emphasis on artificial intelligence (“AI”) customers, who require more customization, was weakening the economics of its Design IP business; (2) as a result, certain of the Company's road map and resource choices were unlikely to achieve their intended outcomes; (3) these issues were materially harming the Company's financial performance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects that when made were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 9, 2025, Synopsys released its Q3 2025 results and acknowledged, for the first time that its Design IP business had“underperformed expectations,” design IP revenue had fallen 8% year-over-year, and the Company would need to“pivot” its road map and IP resources toward stronger-growth areas. Synopsys also revealed that several anticipated IP deals had not materialized and that issues involving a major foundry customer had contributed to the shortfall. The market reacted swiftly on this news with the stock price plunging 35.8% overnight, falling from $604.37 to $387.78 per share, erasing billions in market capitalization.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares prior to December 4, 2024, or acquired Synopsys shares in exchange for shares of Ansys, Inc. common stock , you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $SNPS #Synopsys #SNPS

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: ...