Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Stride, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stride securities between October 22, 2024 and October 28, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/LRN.

Stride Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's products and services to public and private schools, school districts, and charter boards. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that:



(1) Stride represented to investors that“[t]hese products and services, spanning curriculum, systems, instruction, and support services are designed to help learners of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning;” and

(2) Unbeknownst to investors Stride was:



(a) inflating enrollment numbers by retaining“ghost students”;

(b) cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers' caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits;

(c) ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students;

(d) suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride's leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; and

(e) losing existing and potential enrollments.

What's Next for Stride Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Stride you have until January 12, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Stride Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Stride Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

