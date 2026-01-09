Infinity Home Services Announces CEO Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Home Services (IHS), a leading home services platform, today announced a leadership transition designed to support the company's continued growth and long-term strategy.

Josh Sparks will transition into the role of Founder and Chairman, where he will continue to support the company's vision, culture, and strategic direction. Jay Teresi will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, leading the business day to day and owning execution, results, and performance across the organization. This transition reflects the company's evolution and positions IHS to continue scaling its platform, strengthening its brands, and delivering exceptional service to homeowners.

“Over the past several months, I've spent time reflecting on the future of Infinity Home Services and the leadership it will need as the company continues to grow. I remain deeply committed to this business and energized by what lies ahead, and I believe this moment presents an opportunity to evolve how I contribute to its long-term success,” said Sparks.“I will remain closely involved in the organization, and helping ensure continuity of our culture, relationships, and founder DNA as we scale.”

Teresi brings nearly 25 years of experience in home services and home improvement. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Repipe Specialists, where he led strategic growth and operational excellence for a national service organization. Prior to that, Teresi spent more than two decades at The Home Depot, including serving as General Manager of its Installation Services division, one of the largest installation platforms in the industry. His background includes leading large, distributed teams with a focus on disciplined execution, customer experience, and people development.

“I'm honored by the trust Infinity Home Services and Josh Sparks have placed in me,” said Teresi.“Josh has led a strong, value-driven organization, and I look forward to learning from him while working alongside the leadership team to serve our customers, support our people, and grow the business.”

About Infinity Home Services

Infinity Home Services is a leading North American residential roofing and home exteriors company headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, with operations across the United States and Canada. IHS partners with locally led companies committed to long-term growth. The company's mission is to save communities from unscrupulous contractors.

