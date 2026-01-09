Bihar 'Burqa Ban': State Minority Panel Seeks Action Against Jewellery Association Move

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, January 9 (IANS) The Bihar State Minority Commission (BSMC) has taken cognisance of the decision reportedly taken by the All India Jewellers and Gold Federation (AIJGF) to restrict the entry of women wearing burqa, hijab, or niqab in jewellery showrooms across the state.

The Commission has written letters to the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma and District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh, seeking their immediate intervention in the matter.

In its communication, the BSMC said that it came to know about the AIJGF's decision through viral videos on social media, reports published and broadcast by newspapers and television channels, and information received from concerned citizens who believe that social harmony in Bihar must not be disturbed under any circumstances.

The Commission alleged that Ashok Kumar Verma, Bihar AIJGF President, is attempting to create religious animosity under a planned scheme by advocating 'No Entry' notices for women wearing burqas/naqabs in jewellery shops.

The BSMC said such a decision violates Article 19(1)(a) and Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantee freedom of expression and the right to life and personal liberty.

The Commission also said that portraying women of a particular community as suspects or potential criminals in the name of self-defence is legally inappropriate and socially dangerous.

The Commission noted that instead of adopting standard security measures to prevent criminal incidents, the AIJGF's call for banning the entry of women wearing burqas/naqabs is being justified as a security step.

However, the BSMC questioned this logic, saying that criminals have also committed offences while wearing helmets or disguises.

"By that logic, should wearing helmets while riding motorcycles be banned?" the Commission asked, adding that such reasoning is neither legally sustainable nor practical.

The Commission emphasised that law enforcement, surveillance, and proper security infrastructures, rather than targeting attire linked to religious identity, are the correct means to maintain law and order.

The BSMC said that the statements and actions attributed to the Bihar AIJGF President appear to be less about security concerns and more about targeting the attire of Muslim women, which could disrupt communal harmony and mutual goodwill in society.

The Commission underlined that no individual or organisation has the authority to impose discriminatory restrictions based on religion or attire, and any such attempt could lead to serious law-and-order implications.

The Commission has urged the district administration and police authorities to examine the issue carefully and take appropriate steps to ensure that constitutional rights are protected and social harmony is maintained in the state.