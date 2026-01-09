403
Petro Claims Trump Considered Military Action in Colombia
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro said U.S. President Donald Trump had contemplated a military operation in Colombia, according to an interview published Friday by a Spanish newspaper.
Petro stated that during a phone conversation, Trump suggested he was considering aggressive measures against Colombia.
The Colombian leader said the message he received was that plans for a military intervention were already being discussed and prepared.
Despite the alarming tone of the exchange, Petro said he believes the threat was later put on hold following another phone call on Wednesday, though he admitted there was a possibility he could be mistaken.
He added that leaders anywhere in the world can be removed if they fail to align with powerful external interests.
The leftist president said he fears facing a similar fate to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was reportedly detained by U.S. forces in Caracas last weekend.
Petro acknowledged that Colombia currently lacks air defense systems but stressed the importance of public resistance in the face of external pressure.
Petro revealed that his conversation with Trump on Wednesday lasted about an hour, during which he explained his government’s position in detail.
He claimed Trump had previously relied on information from Colombian opposition figures based in Florida, whom Petro accused of spreading false claims about Colombia’s anti-drug efforts.
According to Petro, Trump appeared to understand his explanations, noting that he himself had been the target of misinformation.
The U.S. president, Petro said, emphasized the need for clearer communication to prevent similar misunderstandings in the future.
