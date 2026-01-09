403
Vance Warns Europe Over Greenland’s Security
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Thursday called on European nations to give greater priority to Greenland’s security, cautioning that Washington may step in if its allies fail to adequately address the issue.
Speaking to reporters, Vance said the United States expects its European partners to show stronger commitment to safeguarding the vast Arctic territory.
He warned that if Europe does not take the matter seriously, the U.S. would be compelled to take action on its own to protect vital interests.
The vice president did not elaborate on what form such intervention might take, noting that any final decision would rest with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Vance added that diplomatic discussions with European governments are still ongoing.
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Wednesday that he plans to meet with Danish officials next week, following a request from Copenhagen.
Denmark’s Defense Minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, welcomed the upcoming talks, describing them as very positive developments.
Vance underscored Greenland’s geopolitical significance, stressing that the territory plays a critical role not only in U.S. missile defense systems but also in broader global security.
He warned that rival powers have shown growing interest in the region, increasing the urgency of coordinated defense efforts.
Concluding his remarks, Vance advised European leaders to treat statements from the U.S. president with utmost seriousness, signaling that Washington views Greenland as a matter of strategic importance that cannot be ignored.
