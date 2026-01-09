403
Khamenei Rebukes Protesters’ Foreign Ties
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning on Friday to demonstrators, cautioning them against what he described as “cooperation with external powers.”
He accused U.S. President Donald Trump of taking advantage of domestic dissatisfaction and urged Iranians to preserve national solidarity.
In a public speech, Khamenei said he would not accept any form of alignment with foreign actors.
He warned that individuals acting on behalf of outside interests would be swiftly disowned by both the Iranian public and the state, stressing that such behavior would not be tolerated.
The supreme leader sharply criticized Trump, claiming the U.S. president bears responsibility for the suffering of Iranians while falsely presenting himself as a supporter of the population.
Khamenei described Trump as reckless and indifferent to civilian lives, accusing him of hypocrisy in his public statements.
He further alleged that some demonstrators may be influenced by Trump’s rhetoric, suggesting that acts of vandalism, such as setting fire to public property, were carried out to gain foreign approval.
Calling for vigilance and national cohesion, Khamenei urged citizens to remain united and prepared, asserting that Iran would ultimately prevail against any adversary.
His comments come as tensions remain elevated across the country, with ongoing demonstrations that began in late December, driven by mounting economic hardship and broader social frustrations.
