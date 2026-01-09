Qatar Expresses Deep Regret Over Damage Sustained By Its Embassy Building In Ukraine Following Shelling Of Kyiv

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has expressed its deep regret over the damage sustained by its embassy building in Ukraine as a result of the shelling of the capital, Kyiv, last night, while affirming that none of its diplomats or embassy staff were harmed.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the necessity of protecting embassies, diplomatic missions, headquarters of international organizations, and civilian facilities from the repercussions of crises, and ensuring the protection of their personnel in accordance with international law.

The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's firm position calling for a resolution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and peaceful means, in accordance with the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and its full support for all international efforts aimed at de-escalation.

