403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Warns of U.S. Response Amid Iran’s Unrest
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned on Thursday that Washington would respond with overwhelming force if Iranian authorities begin violently suppressing demonstrators. Iran has faced widespread unrest since last month as citizens protest deteriorating economic conditions and the rapid decline of their national currency.
In remarks made during an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, Trump said that Iranian leaders have a history of harsh crackdowns during periods of civil disorder. He warned that if security forces resort to killing demonstrators, the United States would retaliate decisively. Trump emphasized that Tehran has already received firm and direct warnings about the consequences of such actions.
He added that Iranian officials have been clearly informed—more strongly than he was expressing publicly—that any violent repression of protests would result in serious repercussions, underscoring that the cost to Iran would be severe.
At the same time, Vice President JD Vance reaffirmed America’s support for nonviolent demonstrators around the world, including those in Iran.
Speaking to journalists at a White House briefing, Vance said the United States stands with individuals who peacefully advocate for their civil liberties and fundamental rights.
Vance also highlighted the significance of diplomatic engagement regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
He noted that the most sensible path forward for Tehran would be to enter into genuine negotiations with Washington to address concerns surrounding its nuclear program.
The current wave of protests began on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, a central hub of commercial activity in the capital. Demonstrations erupted in response to the sharp devaluation of the Iranian rial and the worsening economic climate.
The currency recently fell beyond 1,350,000 rials to the U.S. dollar, and the unrest has since spread to numerous other cities across the country.
In remarks made during an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, Trump said that Iranian leaders have a history of harsh crackdowns during periods of civil disorder. He warned that if security forces resort to killing demonstrators, the United States would retaliate decisively. Trump emphasized that Tehran has already received firm and direct warnings about the consequences of such actions.
He added that Iranian officials have been clearly informed—more strongly than he was expressing publicly—that any violent repression of protests would result in serious repercussions, underscoring that the cost to Iran would be severe.
At the same time, Vice President JD Vance reaffirmed America’s support for nonviolent demonstrators around the world, including those in Iran.
Speaking to journalists at a White House briefing, Vance said the United States stands with individuals who peacefully advocate for their civil liberties and fundamental rights.
Vance also highlighted the significance of diplomatic engagement regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
He noted that the most sensible path forward for Tehran would be to enter into genuine negotiations with Washington to address concerns surrounding its nuclear program.
The current wave of protests began on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, a central hub of commercial activity in the capital. Demonstrations erupted in response to the sharp devaluation of the Iranian rial and the worsening economic climate.
The currency recently fell beyond 1,350,000 rials to the U.S. dollar, and the unrest has since spread to numerous other cities across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment