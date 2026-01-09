Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend Increase
The dividend will be paid on March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2026.
About Royalty Pharma
Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex's Trikafta and Alyftrek, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, GSK's Trelegy, Roche's Evrysdi, Servier's Voranigo, Biogen's Tysabri and Spinraza, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, and Gilead's Trodelvy, among others, and 19 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit .
Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications
+1 (212) 883-6637
