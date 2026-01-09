Good Clashes With Evil In A Thrilling New Superhero Fiction Novel From Debut Author Ricky Burleson

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces the Release of KNIGHTSTORM

Palmetto Publishing and author/illustrator Rich Burleson excitedly announce the release of the latter's debut novel-a gripping action narrative introducing a new superhero: Knightstorm.

After a near-death encounter in the vast expanse of space, Captain Jonathan Jacob“Jake” Kelly emerges with extraordinary abilities. However, these gifts come with a heavy burden, catapulting him into a life of relentless struggle against evil.

“Using the cloak of darkness, the only signs of his presence in the night are the bright yellow glow where his eyes used to be,” said the author.“He is Knightstorm.”

The love of Jake's life, AJ, becomes the target of his enemies. This provokes Jake to question his moral compass, as he is forced to protect AJ against all odds. But who will protect Jake?

The first book in the Knightstorm saga is a heart-pounding, adrenaline-fueled, and thought-provoking debut that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish... and keep you chomping at the bit for the sequel.

About the Author:

Ricky Burleson, hailing from East Tennessee, is a diverse and creative writer. His early passion for writing led him to create poetry, lyrics, and music. A fervent enthusiast of comic books and graphic novels, Ricky penned his debut novel, Knightstorm: Origin of the Knight, the initial installment in a captivating three-part saga. In addition to his literary pursuits, Ricky has a background in medicine and has produced two albums of original music. In his downtime, he cherishes moments with his lovely wife, Vickie, and their dog, Laura Lou. His life and experiences are deeply reflected in his writing.

