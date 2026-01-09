403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Diggrowth Launches AI-Powered ICP Analytics With Dynamic ICP Scoring
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DiGGrowth has expanded its analytics platform with the launch of AI-powered ICP Analytics, introducing dynamic, data-driven ideal customer profile scoring powered by artificial intelligence.
The agent improves how ideal customer profiles are defined by reducing reliance on manual scoring and disconnected data inputs. By applying AI to historical win and loss data, the agent continuously evaluates account fit and identifies patterns that indicate high-conversion potential.
At the core of the offering is the AI-Powered ICP Grader, which scores and tiers accounts using firmographic, technographic, and behavioral signals. The ICP Analytics Agent continuously retrains its models as new data becomes available, ensuring scoring remains aligned with evolving market conditions and buyer behavior.
"Most ICP models fail because they are static and disconnected from real outcomes," said Taran Nandha, Founder and CEO of DiGGrowth. "With our AI-powered ICP Analytics Agent, we wanted to build a system that continuously learns from every win and loss and helps teams focus on the accounts that truly matter."
The solution is designed to evolve automatically as data changes, ensuring ICP insights remain relevant and actionable over time.
"Our goal was to remove guesswork from ICP identification and replace it with intelligence that evolves. The ICP Analytics Agent brings multiple data signals together and translates them into clear, dynamic scoring that teams can trust," said Arpit Srivastava, Product Head and Co-Founder at DiGGrowth.
AI-powered ICP Analytics is available now as part of the DiGGrowth platform. More information about the solution is available here -
DiGGrowth
8425 NE 22nd Pl, Clyde Hill, WA 98004
[email protected]
About DiGGrowth
Born out of Growth Natives and based on real customer pain points, DiGGrowth is an AI-driven, no-code marketing analytics platform. It gives CMOs, performance marketers, and the entire marketing team the superpower to solve marketing analytics and attribution, campaign tracking, and data integration challenges. The platform, with its analytics and attribution, also empowers marketers to dive deep into metrics that make revenue forecasting easier and help drive sales and revenue.
About Growth Natives
Founded in 2019, Growth Natives is a modern customer engagement agency that combines state-of-the-art technology and creative expertise to help customers adapt to shifts in consumer behavior, technology, and business.
The agent improves how ideal customer profiles are defined by reducing reliance on manual scoring and disconnected data inputs. By applying AI to historical win and loss data, the agent continuously evaluates account fit and identifies patterns that indicate high-conversion potential.
At the core of the offering is the AI-Powered ICP Grader, which scores and tiers accounts using firmographic, technographic, and behavioral signals. The ICP Analytics Agent continuously retrains its models as new data becomes available, ensuring scoring remains aligned with evolving market conditions and buyer behavior.
"Most ICP models fail because they are static and disconnected from real outcomes," said Taran Nandha, Founder and CEO of DiGGrowth. "With our AI-powered ICP Analytics Agent, we wanted to build a system that continuously learns from every win and loss and helps teams focus on the accounts that truly matter."
The solution is designed to evolve automatically as data changes, ensuring ICP insights remain relevant and actionable over time.
"Our goal was to remove guesswork from ICP identification and replace it with intelligence that evolves. The ICP Analytics Agent brings multiple data signals together and translates them into clear, dynamic scoring that teams can trust," said Arpit Srivastava, Product Head and Co-Founder at DiGGrowth.
AI-powered ICP Analytics is available now as part of the DiGGrowth platform. More information about the solution is available here -
DiGGrowth
8425 NE 22nd Pl, Clyde Hill, WA 98004
[email protected]
About DiGGrowth
Born out of Growth Natives and based on real customer pain points, DiGGrowth is an AI-driven, no-code marketing analytics platform. It gives CMOs, performance marketers, and the entire marketing team the superpower to solve marketing analytics and attribution, campaign tracking, and data integration challenges. The platform, with its analytics and attribution, also empowers marketers to dive deep into metrics that make revenue forecasting easier and help drive sales and revenue.
About Growth Natives
Founded in 2019, Growth Natives is a modern customer engagement agency that combines state-of-the-art technology and creative expertise to help customers adapt to shifts in consumer behavior, technology, and business.
Company:-DiGGrowth
User:- DiGGrowth DiGGrowth
Email:[email protected]Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment