Capital City Bank Group, Inc. To Announce Quarterly Earnings Results On Tuesday, January 27, 2026
About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 108 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit .
Jep Larkin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
