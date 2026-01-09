Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. To Announce Quarterly Earnings Results On Tuesday, January 27, 2026


2026-01-09 07:01:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and year-end 2025 results on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, before the market opens. Upon release, investors may access a copy of the earnings results at the Company's Investor Relations website, ccbg.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 108 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit .

For Information Contact:
Jep Larkin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial

