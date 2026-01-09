Beit El Sabban Pop-Up Dining Experience Brings Hearty Egyptian Cooking To Alula Oasis

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Open until 7th February, the pop-up pairs a curated Egyptian menu with a thoughtfully designed space to bring diners together

. Set within the AlUla Oasis, food concept draws inspiration from the flavours, textures and stories of the ancient heritage destination

AlUla, Saudi Arabia –January 2026: Wholesome, homely and extremely tasty Egyptian cooking will take centre stage at Beit El Sabban, a new seasonal food pop-up serving diners in AlUla until 7th February.

Set within the lush AlUla Oasis, the concept draws inspiration from the flavours, textures and stories of the ancient heritage destination's surroundings, pairing a curated Egyptian menu with a thoughtfully designed space that brings people together. Beit El Sabban is open every day for breakfast from 10am to 1pm and for lunch and dinner from 4pm to 1am. Last order is 10.30pm.

The experiential pop-up celebrates togetherness and authentic regional hospitality, inviting guests to share generous plates that complement the natural beauty of AlUla.

Mornings at Beit El Sabban begin with a warm, comforting spread featuring classics such as flaky feteer meshaltet served with honey, white cheese, molasses and tahini; foul Iskandarani, slow-cooked fava beans with tomatoes, onions, spices and olive oil; taameya, the crispy Egyptian falafel made from fava beans and fresh herbs; Egyptian shakshouka, gently cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers; and koshary asfar, a light breakfast of warm yellow lentils with rice.

Dinners offer a choice of beloved classics and comfort food. Guests can dig into warming lentil soup; Egypt's national dish, koshary – layers of rice, lentils and pasta topped with savoury tomato sauce, fried onions, garlic vinegar and chili; mixed mahshi, seasoned rice stuffed into vegetables and slow-cooked until tender; and molokhiya, finely chopped leafy greens cooked with garlic and coriander and served with rice and chicken.

For the full experience menu, Beit El Sabban expands its offering to include hawawshi, bread stuffed with fresh and flavourful meat, and a selection of two main courses – roz meammar hammam, creamy, slow-baked rice with pigeon, or Fattah mozzah, layers of rice, bread and tomato sauce topped with tender lamb shank.

Beit El Sabban is one of the many distinctive and memorable eateries to explore in AlUla, where depth of flavour meets living culture and heritage, creating memorable foodie moments for travellers to savour.

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km2, includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of over 140 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman's conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO's memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World's Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.