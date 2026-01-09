Maryland Dental Specialty Group Expands Advanced Oral Surgery Care In Silver Spring

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 9, 2026 2:15 am - Maryland Dental Specialty Group announces advanced oral surgery services in Silver Spring, delivering expert care, modern techniques, and patient-focused treatment for healthier, confident smiles.

Maryland Dental Specialty Group is proud to spotlight its advanced Oral Surgery services at its Silver Spring location - a cornerstone of its commitment to delivering exceptional, patient-centered dental care that restores oral health and confidence.

At Maryland Dental Specialty Group, oral surgery goes beyond treatment - it's a personalized journey toward a healthier, more functional smile. Whether patients are seeking relief from persistent dental problems, preparing for restorative procedures, or addressing complex oral health issues, the practice's Silver Spring specialists are equipped with the expertise and compassion to guide them every step of the way.

Expert, Comprehensive Surgical Care Tailored to You

The practice offers a full suite of oral surgery procedures designed to improve overall oral health, function, and aesthetics, including but not limited to:

Tooth Extractions: Safe removal of severely damaged or non-restorable teeth to relieve pain and enable future restorative options.

Wisdom Teeth Removal: Precision treatment for impacted or problematic third molars - often essential for preventing future complications.

Jaw Surgery: Addressing TMJ disorders and structural imbalances to improve function and comfort.

Bone Grafting: Enhancing bone density to support dental implants and long-term oral health.

Every surgical plan begins with a thorough consultation and examination, where specialists collaborate with patients to create individualized treatment pathways - combining conservative approaches with state-of-the-art techniques when surgery is the most beneficial option.

Patient Comfort and Care at the Forefront

Understanding that surgical care can be daunting, Maryland Dental Specialty Group ensures a supportive and comfortable experience from start to finish. The team takes time to explain options, answer questions, and provide comprehensive post-operative guidance to foster smooth recoveries and lasting results.

About Maryland Dental Specialty Group

Located in the heart of Silver Spring, Maryland Dental Specialty Group offers a full range of specialty dental services - from oral surgery and restorative care to orthodontics and periodontics - all delivered with a patient-first philosophy and a dedication to exceptional results.

Maryland Dental Specialty Group

For more information on oral surgery services, visit

Media Contact:

Maryland Dental Specialty Group

Address: 13975 Connecticut Ave #203, Silver Spring, MD 20906, United States

