UAE: Palm Monorail To Be 'Temporarily Closed' For Station Maintenance

The Palm Monorail has said that it will be "temporarily closed" due to station maintenance, it said in a notice on its website.

The Monorail, a popular choice for tourists that want unparralleled views of the Palm, and connects key landmarks across the island.

Running through four key stations from the Palm Gateway to Atlantis Aquaventure, the 5.5km monorail line is the only public transportation system on Palm Jumeirah.

Tickets for the monorail start at Dh5, with a round trip starting from Dh10.

In a post on Instagram, they stated:“Please be advised that Monorail service is temporarily suspended until further notice due to maintenance. We'll keep you updated once service resumes.”

Residents and tourists can use RTA's Hala Taxi to get around Palm Jumeirah as the monorail undergoes station maintenance.