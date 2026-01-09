403
Schiphol Taxi Prices Reduced As Goedkoopnaarschiphol.Nl Introduces Smart Booking System
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Schiphol Taxi Prices Just Dropped - Here's What Changed
Getting to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport shouldn't cost you a fortune. And it definitely shouldn't involve guessing what the final price will be.
Goedkoopnaarschiphol just launched a new smart booking system that cuts taxi prices and shows you the exact fare before you book. No meters. No surprises. You enter your postcode, see the price, and that's what you pay.
The system works for pickups anywhere in the Netherlands. Whether you're heading to Schiphol for an early morning flight or need a ride home after landing at 2 AM - same fixed price, no night surcharges.
What the New Booking System Actually Does
The core change is simple: automatic price calculation based on your postcode.
Old way: call a taxi company, get a vague estimate, hope for the best.
New way: type in your address, see the exact price instantly, book in under 60 seconds.
Key Features
Prices calculated automatically - no human guessing involved
Real-time flight number tracking
Instant email confirmation with driver's name and phone number
Automatic pickup time adjustment if your flight is delayed
Payment Options
Pay via iDEAL, Visa, Mastercard, or PayPal. Business invoicing available. No payment surcharges - the price you see is the price you pay.
Why Fixed Prices Actually Matter
Here's the thing about regular taxis: you never really know what you'll pay until you arrive. Traffic jam? Meter keeps running. Detour? More money.
With a fixed price booked in advance, none of that matters.
What's Included (No Extra Charge)
Waiting time when your flight is delayed
All your luggage, even oversized bags
Night and weekend rides
Card payments
Up to 60 minutes waiting at arrivals
Traditional TaxiFixed Price BookingMeter runs in trafficPrice stays the sameNight surcharges applyNo surcharges everPrice unknown until arrivalKnow the cost before booking
How to Book (Takes 60 Seconds)
No app download required. No account creation.
Enter your postcode - system shows instant price
Pick your vehicle - sedan, station wagon, minibus, or Tesla
Add trip details - date, time, flight number
Pay online - secure payment
Get confirmation - email arrives immediately
Vehicle Options
Sedan - 1-4 passengers with normal luggage
Station Wagon - 1-4 passengers with extra bags
Minibus - 5-8 passengers, perfect for groups
Electric Taxi (Tesla) - for eco-conscious travelers
Services for Specific Traveler Needs
Families with Children
Child seats and boosters are free. Just mention the ages of your kids when booking.
Wheelchair Users
Wheelchair-accessible vehicles available. Drivers assist with getting in and out. Book at least 24 hours ahead.
Business Travelers
Invoice on company name
Meet & greet service at the gate
Executive vehicles (Mercedes-Benz)
What Happens When You Land at Schiphol
Your driver tracks your flight automatically. If you're delayed by two hours, the pickup time shifts. You don't need to call anyone.
When you land, you get a message (SMS or WhatsApp) confirming your driver is waiting with:
Driver's name and phone number
Car model and color
Exact meeting point
Meeting Points
Pickup at Schiphol Plaza, arrivals hall exit, or designated taxi pickup zone. Your confirmation specifies exactly where to go.
The service includes 60 minutes of free waiting time after landing. Take your time through customs and baggage claim.
Where the Service Operates
Everywhere in the Netherlands to Schiphol, and back.
Popular Routes and Starting Prices
Amsterdam → Schiphol: from €35
Utrecht → Schiphol: from €55
Rotterdam → Schiphol: from €65
Den Haag → Schiphol: from €60
Eindhoven → Schiphol: from €95
Availability
24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Early morning, late night, holidays, weekends - no timing surcharges.
Driver and Vehicle Standards
All drivers are licensed under Dutch law - specifically the Wet Personenvervoer 2000.
Valid taxi license
Registration with Kiwa Register
Background checks completed
Customer review history verified
Vehicles are regularly inspected, fully insured, clean, and equipped with payment terminals. This is professional taxi service with all legal protections.
Book Your Schiphol Taxi Now
Lower prices. Fixed rates. Booking that takes a minute.
The smart booking system is live at goedkoopnaarschiphol. Enter your postcode, see the price, and reserve your ride.
Your next trip to Schiphol just got simpler and cheaper.
→ Additional information about the service can be seen here: Schiphol taxi at Goedkoopnaarschiphol
For press inquiries and media requests, contact us through the website or social media.
