Iran Tightens Digital Controls Amid Widening Street Protests

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Authorities in Iran cut internet connectivity and restricted mobile phone services overnight as demonstrations flared across several cities, a move that marks a sharper phase in efforts to contain public dissent. Crowds were reported in neighbourhoods of the capital Tehran and in provincial centres, with security forces deployed around key junctions, universities and government buildings.

The digital blackout, which activists said began late in the evening and continued into the morning, disrupted messaging platforms, slowed access to websites and interfered with mobile networks. Residents described patchy connections that made it difficult to communicate with family members or share images and videos. The measures echoed earlier shutdowns used by the state during periods of unrest, signalling heightened concern within the leadership over the scale and coordination of the protests.

The demonstrations, sparked by anger over governance, social restrictions and economic pressures, have persisted since late last year and shown signs of spreading beyond traditional flashpoints. Witnesses in Tehran said chants could be heard in multiple districts after nightfall, while reports from other cities pointed to gatherings near markets and transport hubs. The authorities have not provided an official estimate of turnout, but the presence of large security contingents suggested expectations of sustained mobilisation.

Casualty figures have continued to climb. A US-based organisation that tracks protest activity and political repression said the death toll had reached 42 since the unrest began. Independent verification by a UK broadcaster confirmed at least 21 fatalities. The discrepancy reflects the difficulty of corroborating information amid communication restrictions and the risks faced by those attempting to document events on the ground. Officials have not released comprehensive figures and have attributed deaths to clashes instigated by what they describe as rioters.

The state's response has combined digital controls with arrests and public warnings. Law enforcement officials have announced the detention of individuals accused of organising protests or spreading what they call false information online. State media has carried statements cautioning citizens against participating in unauthorised gatherings and urging calm, while emphasising the government's commitment to maintaining order.

Internet restrictions have become a central tool in this strategy. By throttling bandwidth and blocking platforms, authorities aim to disrupt coordination among demonstrators and limit the flow of images that could galvanise further protests or draw international attention. Analysts note that Iran has invested heavily in the technical capacity to manage online traffic, including the ability to localise shutdowns in specific areas. Businesses and ordinary users, however, say repeated disruptions carry economic costs, affecting online commerce, banking services and remote work.

The unrest unfolds against a backdrop of persistent economic strain. Inflation has eroded purchasing power, unemployment remains high among younger people and sanctions continue to weigh on growth prospects. While the protests are rooted in social grievances, economic discontent has broadened participation, drawing in shopkeepers, students and workers who might otherwise avoid confrontation with the authorities.

Regional dynamics also shape the response. Officials are wary of unrest spilling across borders or being amplified by external actors, a concern frequently cited in official rhetoric. This has reinforced the inclination to control digital spaces seen as vulnerable to foreign influence. At the same time, rights advocates argue that restricting communications deepens public anger and obscures accountability.

International reactions have been measured but critical. Western governments have expressed concern over the loss of life and the curbs on communications, calling for restraint and respect for fundamental freedoms. Tehran has rejected what it describes as interference, insisting that maintaining stability is a sovereign matter.

