Book Marketing Announcements: The Authors Show® Lineup For The Week Of September 1, 2025

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > The Authors Show® serves as a resource for authors and allows members to engage in promotion and publicity for marketing purposes. The site offers professionally produced radio interviews that are broadcast worldwide.

/ PRURGENT



Don McCauley has announced The Authors Show® broadcast schedule for the week of September 1, 2025. The new show schedule is available at The Authors Show® site.



For those who hope to sell books on the Internet, the challenge can be daunting. It can be confusing difficult, time consuming and expensive. The Authors Show® helps authors overcome these challenges by providing opportunities for greater visibility.



The Authors Show® shows offer professionally produced radio interviews that are broadcast worldwide.



The Authors Show® lineup for the week of September 1, 2025



Sep 1

Channel 1 Don Baldwin (Ireland)

Channel 2 J.D. Mitschke (USA)

Channel 3 Elisabeth Haggblade (USA)

Channel 4 Jeff Richards (USA)

Channel 5 A.L. Tayler (United Kingdom)

Channel 6 Donna Louis (USA)

Channel 7 Pam Ostrowski (USA)



Sep 2

Channel 1 Tom Strelich (USA)

Channel 2 Rosalie Rayburn (USA)

Channel 3 Lyla Yastion (USA)

Channel 4 Lisa Skinner (USA)

Channel 5 Shawn Lee (USA)

Channel 6 Sue Tabashnik (USA)

Channel 7 Bill Yarborough (USA)



Sep 3

Channel 1 Theresa M Janson (USA)

Channel 2 Christine Tate (USA)

Channel 3 Ila France Porcher (Canada)

Channel 4 Keith Howard (USA)

Channel 5 Deborah Wynne (USA)

Channel 6 Anthony J. Mohr (USA)

Channel 7 G. R. Boden (USA)



Sep 4

Channel 1 Doralyn Moore (Canada)

Channel 2 Cathie Frank (USA)

Channel 3 John Crippen (USA)

Channel 4 Dr. Kixx Goldman (USA)

Channel 5 Nancine Meyer (USA)

Channel 6 Alphonsus Obayuwana, MD, PhD, CPC (USA)

Channel 7 Alfred James Dansbury, Sr. (USA)



Sep 5 - Sep 7

Channel 1 Donna Louis (USA)

Channel 2 Christine Tate (USA)

Channel 3 Saverio Monachino (USA)

Channel 4 Lauren Speeth (USA)

Channel 5 Lisa Norman M.D. (USA)

Channel 6 Donna Louis (USA)

Channel 7 David Rich (USA)



Profile:



The Authors Show® is a professional interview podcast created in 2005 that offers participants multiple benefits that authors who are serious about marketing their work need to consider, especially inasmuch as these benefits have long lasting effects. The Authors Show broadcasts interviews on multiple channels, each featuring one individual author for a full 24hrs Monday through Thursday, and 3-day weekends, Friday through Sunday.



Contact:



Don McCauley

The Authors Show®

