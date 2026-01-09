403
Syria Announces Ceasefire In Aleppo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced on Friday a ceasefire in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid in Aleppo, aiming to end the military situation there and pave the way for the restoration of law and official institutions.
"Out of full concern for the safety of our civilians in Aleppo, and to prevent any slide into renewed military escalation within residential neighborhoods, the Ministry of Defense declares a ceasefire in Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid neighborhoods, effective from 03:00 after midnight," the ministry was quoted by Syria's official news agency (SANA) as saying in a statement.
The ministry requested that armed groups in Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid leave the area starting at 03:00 after midnight, with the deadline set at 09:00 a.m. Friday.
Departing armed groups will be permitted to carry only their personal light weapons as the Syrian Arab Army pledged to provide escort and ensure their safe passage until they reach areas in the northeast of the country, it added.
The ministry underlined that this measure aims to end the military situation in these neighborhoods, restore law and official institutions, and enable residents who were forced to leave their homes to return and resume normal life in an atmosphere of security and stability, according to SANA.
The Ministry of Defense urged all concerned parties to strictly adhere to the specified deadline to ensure everyone's safety and prevent any field clashes, saying that internal security forces, in coordination with the Operations Authority of the Syrian Arab Army, will organize the mechanism for the armed groups' departure from the neighborhoods toward northeastern Syria.
The Aleppo ceasefire came after days of clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters that killed at least 21 people and displaced thousands, the worst violence since current government took power last year.
Syrian government forces have been fighting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the country's second city since Tuesday. (end)
