Handson Global Management And Healthaxis Group Partners To Advance AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- HandsOn Global Management, a strategic investor in visionary entrepreneurs and groundbreaking technologies with investments across agentic AI serving Healthcare, banking, insurance industries today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with HealthAxis Group LLC (“HealthAxis”), a provider of core administrative processing system (CAPS) technology serving the healthcare industry.

The partnership will provide HealthAxis with strategic capabilities and global resources to transform its business platforms and services to better serve customers. The integration of agentic AI and advanced workflow orchestration are expected to drive greater efficiency, accuracy, and outcomes across complex healthcare processes.

“HealthAxis brings deep healthcare domain expertise and trusted customer relationships,” said Sunil Rajadhyaksha, Partner, HandsOn Global Management.“We look forward to joining Suraya Yahaya, CEO of HealthAxis to leverage our combined strengths to better serve customers. We see a significant opportunity to transform the delivery of healthcare administrative and compliance services, augmenting human expertise with intelligent, AI- driven agents that support better decisions and stronger performance.”

About HandsOn Global Management

HandsOn Global Management is a global private investment firm that partners with businesses across healthcare, technology, and services sectors. HGM combines deep operating experience with long-term capital to help companies scale, transform, and innovate. The firm focuses on building durable platforms by applying disciplined governance, operational excellence, and advanced technology to drive sustainable growth

and long-term value creation.

About HealthAxis Group

HealthAxis is at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery in the United States, blending state-of-the-art technological solutions with unmatched expertise. Our offerings include AxisCoreTM, which delivers advanced core administrative processing system (CAPS) technology, and AxisConnectTM, which encompasses a broad spectrum of services, including business process as a service (BPaaS), business process outsourcing (BPO), consulting, and staff augmentation. These solutions collectively empower payers, risk-bearing providers, and third-party administrators to optimize their operations, elevate efficiency, and enhance member engagement. Committed to addressing the critical challenges faced by payers, HealthAxis is dedicated to improving the experiences of members and providers, fostering positive outcomes, and contributing to the advancement of a healthier future.

