Samla International Race Signs Partnerships Ahead Of Inaugural Edition

Doha: Ahead of the inaugural edition of the Samla International Race, a 100km non-stop, point-to-point endurance challenge that is set to further strengthened sports tourism in Qatar, a sponsorship agreement signing ceremony was held yesterday that brought together several prominent partners and sponsors for this edition.

The 2026 Samla International will be held on January 24, with participants competing in a gruelling multi-stage course spanning 100km, to be completed within 12 hours. The race combines four challenging disciplines: 3km swimming, 49km running, 44km mountain biking, and 4km kayaking.

In addition to the sponsors, the ceremony also witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between the Samla Race, Visit Qatar, and ASICS, which will serve as the official sportswear partner of the race.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Executive Officer of the Samla Race Organising Committee Azzam Al Mannai, the Director of Public Relations and Communications at Visit Qatar, Jassim Al Mahmoud, and the General Manager of ASICS Arabia, Seiji Hori. Attendees at the event were also presented with a short video unveiling the official course for the 2026 race, which features six consecutive, high-challenge stages designed to test competitors' physical endurance.

The course begins with a three-kilometre open-water swim, followed by a 21-kilometre run, a 22-kilometre mountain biking segment, a four-kilometre kayaking stage, a second 22-kilometre cycling segment, and concludes with a demanding 28-kilometre run to the finish line.

Speaking at the event, Al Mannai said,“Today marks an important milestone in the journey of the Samla Race through the signing of these agreements with our partners. The continued support from Visit Qatar, alongside our sponsors and partners, provides strong momentum to further enhance organisational standards and deliver a world-class competitive experience for both participants and spectators.”

The agreement signing ceremony formalises cooperation between the organisers and the event's key sponsors, underscoring a shared commitment to promoting Qatar as a global destination for major sporting and cultural events.

Al Mahmoud said,“At Visit Qatar, we take pride in our strategic partnership with the Samla International Race, which represents the values of strength and endurance. Our support for this event aligns with our strategy to promote sports tourism and to highlight events that offer distinctive experiences for visitors and residents alike, while showcasing the natural and cultural assets of the State of Qatar.”

The Samla International Race is set to attract talents from all over the world competing for the combined prize money of $300,000.