Ambassador Of Belarus E.Sobolevski Meets First Deputy Minister Of Investment And Foreign Trade Of Egypt

On January 6, 2026 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Evgueni Sobolevski, met with the First Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Egypt and Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service, Abdelaziz Al-Sherif.

The schedule of high-level visits to Belarus and meetings of bilateral cooperation bodies, including the organization of the 8th meeting of the Belarusian-Egyptian Joint Trade Commission in Minsk, was discussed.

Particular emphasis was placed on industrial cooperation, including the resumption of assembly operations for Belarusian agricultural machinery in Egypt, and the need to establish direct interbank cooperation.

