Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Joins Miley Cyrus & Julia Roberts As Presenter - Full Lineup Revealed

The Golden Globes announced on Thursday the names of celebrities who will present prizes at this weekend's celebration in the United States, providing a glimpse of the high-profile talent slated to take the stage. Priyanka Chopra joins other renowned personalities on the roster, including Mila Kunis, Pamela Anderson, Orlando Bloom, and Miley Cyrus.

The news was made through the Golden Globes' official X account, releasing details mere days before the ceremony. The Golden Globes event, set to take place this weekend, will also be shown in India on Monday morning.

Amanda Seyfried, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Connor Storrie, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hudson Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, and Kevin Hart are also on the list.

The list of presenters also includes well-known Hollywood actresses Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

This year's presenters include Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Zo Kravitz.

The presenters will join host Nikki Glaser on stage when she returns to lead the event. The event, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will air live on CBS on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST on Monday) and on Paramount+ in the United States.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next appear in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu. The worldwide superstar will portray Mandakini, with Mahesh as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. Varanasi is scheduled for release during Sankranti 2027.