Automotive Aftermarket Market to Surpass $670 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Transport Vehicle Components market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,067 billion by 2029, with Automotive Aftermarket to represent around 63% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport industry, which is expected to be $8,792 billion by 2029, the Automotive Aftermarket market is estimated to account for nearly 8% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Automotive Aftermarket Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the automotive aftermarket market in 2029, valued at $225,157 million. The market is expected to grow from $161,828 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the Increasing vehicle ownership and stringent zero emission mandates and regulations.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the automotive aftermarket market in 2029, valued at $192,843 million. The market is expected to grow from $138,255 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expansion of e-commerce platforms for auto parts sales and rising adoption of automation in fleet management.

What will be Largest Segment in the Automotive Aftermarket Market in 2029?

The automotive aftermarket market is segmented by type into tire, battery, brake parts, filters, body parts, lighting and electronic components, wheels, exhaust components and turbochargers. The tire market will be the largest segment of the automotive aftermarket market segmented by type, accounting for 21% or $143,190 million of the total in 2029. The tire market will be supported by frequent replacement needs due to wear and tear, rising vehicle miles traveled (VMT), growth in commercial and passenger car fleets, seasonal demand variations such as winter or summer tires, increasing awareness of tire safety and maintenance, rising fuel prices driving demand for fuel-efficient tires and expansion of e-commerce platforms for tire sales.

The automotive aftermarket market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars market will be the largest segment of the automotive aftermarket market segmented by vehicle type, accounting for 70% or $467,555 million of the total in 2029. The passenger cars market will be supported by rising global vehicle ownership, increasing vehicle age requiring more replacements, growth of used car sales, consumer preference for affordable maintenance, expansion of urban populations with high car density, rising disposable incomes and strong demand for personalization and accessories.

The automotive aftermarket market is segmented by certification outlook into genuine parts, certified parts and uncertified parts. The genuine parts market will be the largest segment of the automotive aftermarket market segmented by certification outlook, accounting for 56% or $376,896 million of the total in 2029. The genuine parts market will be supported by growing consumer preference for reliability and safety, strong trust in original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, expansion of authorized service centers, rising government regulations on safety compliance, increasing disposable incomes, rising demand for extended warranties and availability through official dealer networks. Genuine aftermarket parts keep vehicles safe, reliable, and performing well because they match the original parts. They also protect warranties and maintain the vehicle's resale value.

The automotive aftermarket market is segmented by distribution channel into offline distribution channel and online distribution channel. The offline distribution channel market will be the largest segment of the automotive aftermarket market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 56% or $377,396 million of the total in 2029. The offline distribution channel market will be supported by strong presence of local garages and workshops, consumer preference for physical inspection of parts, wide availability of unorganized retailers, strong dominance of authorized dealerships in certain regions, long-standing trust in local mechanics, growing used car servicing businesses and rising number of fleet-specific service centers. Offline distribution channels provide easy access to parts through physical stores and workshops, ensuring quick availability for repairs and maintenance. They also build trust with customers through face-to-face service and expert guidance.

What is the expected CAGR for the Automotive Aftermarket Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the automotive aftermarket market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global automotive aftermarket market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape automotive maintenance, repair, and customization industries worldwide.

Increasing Vehicle Ownership - The increasing vehicle ownership will become a key driver of growth in the automotive aftermarket market by 2029. As rising incomes, urbanization and improved infrastructure enable more individuals to afford private mobility, the number of vehicles on roads is expected to grow substantially, fuelling demand for servicing, spare parts and related aftermarket services. More vehicles in use means more wear and tear, more regular maintenance, more component replacements and higher utilization of repair networks. Moreover, as ownership penetrates into smaller towns and rural districts, demand for spare parts and authorized service centers will spread beyond major cities, compelling aftermarket suppliers to expand reach and capacity. Rising vehicle ownership per capita will be driven not only by greater affordability but also by changing mobility preferences, ensuring a sustained increase in demand for maintenance and aftermarket solutions. As a result, the increasing vehicle ownership is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of E-commerce Platforms For Auto Parts Sales - The expansion of e-commerce platforms for auto parts sales will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As more dealers, service centers and individual consumers shift their purchasing behaviour online, demand for digital channels that offer convenience, variety and transparent pricing will rise sharply. E-commerce platforms allow aftermarket suppliers to reach customers beyond their traditional geographic limitations, provide extensive catalogs including niche or hard-to-find parts and support features like easy comparison, vehicle-fit tools and streamlined delivery, factors that enhance buyer confidence and accelerate sales. E-commerce tools like marketplace models and direct-to-consumer storefronts are being adopted more widely across the sector. Consequently, the expansion of e-commerce platforms for auto parts sales is projected to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Stringent Zero Emission Mandates And Regulations - The stringent zero emission mandates and regulations will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. As governments strengthen policies requiring a growing share of new vehicle sales to be zero-emission (battery, fuel cell, or plug-in hybrid vehicles), the composition of vehicle fleets will shift. This transition will stimulate demand for new types of aftermarket services, parts and maintenance tailored to electric and hybrid drivetrains, such as battery diagnostics, electric motor repairs, inverter replacements and high voltage wiring servicing. Additionally, the move toward ZEVs will reduce the need for traditional components like exhaust systems, internal combustion engine parts and related consumables, forcing aftermarket players to adapt product portfolios, skills and supply chains. Regulatory frameworks like Canada's Electric Vehicle Availability Standard require automakers and importers to meet increasing zero-emission vehicle sales targets, from a modest share initially up to full compliance in later years. As such regulations become more widespread globally, the aftermarket industry must pivot to support new vehicle architectures and comply with evolving safety and technical standards. Therefore, this stringent zero-emission mandates and regulations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption Of Automation In Fleet Management - The rising adoption of automation in fleet management will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. As fleets increasingly implement automated systems, such as predictive maintenance, route optimization, real-time diagnostics and telematics platforms the demand for parts, servicing and aftermarket support tailored to automated workflows will rise. Automation reduces downtime, alerts maintenance needs before failures and improves parts lifecycle management, which means spare parts must meet higher technical standards and be more reliably available. Additionally, shops and service networks will need to adapt by stocking components compatible with sensors, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), electronic control units and other sophisticated hardware, while technicians will require new skills to service automated systems. More operators are using unified digital platforms to monitor vehicle health, driver behaviour and usage data, enabling automated scheduling of repairs and parts replenishment. These shifts are encouraging aftermarket suppliers to invest in faster distribution, better component quality assurance and tech-oriented service offerings. Consequently, the rising adoption of automation in fleet management is projected to contributing to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Automotive Aftermarket Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the online automotive aftermarket market, the passenger car automotive aftermarket market, the genuine aftermarket parts market, and the battery based automotive aftermarket market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $488 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising vehicle ownership, increasing consumer preference for genuine and high-quality replacement parts, the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms facilitating easier access to auto parts, and growing demand for battery maintenance and replacement services. This growth reflects the evolving automotive aftermarket landscape, where digital channels and quality assurance are key factors, propelling robust expansion across both traditional and emerging segments within the broader automotive parts industry.

The online automotive aftermarket market is projected to grow by $163,493 million, the passenger car automotive aftermarket market by $147,934 million, the genuine aftermarket parts market by $112,217 million, and the battery based automotive aftermarket market by $64,230 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

