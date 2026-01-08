Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: City To Stay Dry As IMD Predicts Isolated Rain In Parts Of Maharashtra

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai is set to enjoy a largely dry and sunny week ahead as IMD forecasts stable winter conditions. While parts of Maharashtra may see isolated rain, the financial capital is unlikely to witness any showers

Mumbai will continue to experience clear to partly cloudy skies over the next seven days. According to IMD, there is no indication of rainfall for the city this week. Day temperatures are expected to range between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius, while nights will remain comfortable with minimum temperatures between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius. Light haze may be seen on January 9, but overall conditions will remain dry and pleasant, typical of Mumbai's mild winter.

While Mumbai stays dry, IMD has signalled a slight change in Maharashtra's weather pattern. Isolated light rainfall is likely in parts of South Madhya Maharashtra around January 12 and 13. Regions such as Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are expected to remain mostly sunny, with rain activity being scattered and localised. Any showers are expected to be brief and patchy, with no widespread impact.

IMD has not issued any weather warnings for Maharashtra-Goa (excluding Vidarbha) over the next five days. This indicates stable atmospheric conditions across most of the state. For Mumbai residents, the forecast suggests business as usual, with warm afternoons, pleasant evenings and no immediate relief from the ongoing dry spell.