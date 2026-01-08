What Are IT Infrastructure Services? Pennsylvania Businesses Invest In Network Setup And Support As Market Reaches $114 Billion

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A professional two-story commercial building featuring a combination of light-colored stucco and rustic stone accents. The exterior displays multiple blue and white window signs for Epoch IT, with a central gabled entryway and accessible ramp leading to a dark red front door."

Growing demand for network setup and support is driving the IT infrastructure services market to a valuation of $114.27 billion in 2025. Businesses are seeking answers to what are IT infrastructure services? across Pennsylvania and the broader East Coast region. Local companies are ramping up investments in cybersecurity consulting for business and commercial IT support to stay competitive in an increasingly digital economy.

Pennsylvania Emerges as an IT Infrastructure Hub

Pennsylvania has positioned itself as a rising contender in the technology infrastructure space. The state announced a $70 billion initiative in July 2024 to attract major data center investments and transform its economic landscape. Companies across Pennsylvania are now seeking reliable IT infrastructure services to support their growth, with particular emphasis on secure, scalable solutions that can handle evolving business demands.

Epoch IT Services, headquartered at 4295 W Tilghman St. in Allentown, has been supporting businesses across Pennsylvania for more than 20 years. The company provides comprehensive IT infrastructure services, helping organizations build the foundation needed for secure and reliable technology operations.

Understanding IT Infrastructure Services

IT infrastructure services encompass a range of solutions that support an organization's technology framework, including hardware, software, networking, and data storage. These services ensure seamless business operations by maintaining servers, cloud computing, commercial IT support, and data backup systems. Companies rely on IT infrastructure services for data management, system security, and connectivity, all of which are needed for productivity and digital transformation.

Service providers offer managed services, cloud hosting, and virtualization to help businesses scale efficiently. IT infrastructure also includes disaster recovery planning and system monitoring to prevent downtime. For organizations looking to modernize their operations, cybersecurity consulting for business has become a non-negotiable component, with 80% of CIOs planning to increase spending on information security in 2025, according to industry research.

Hybrid Cloud Solutions Drive Market Growth

The adoption of hybrid cloud solutions continues to reshape how companies approach IT infrastructure. In 2024, 73% of companies integrated hybrid cloud into their operational processes to increase efficiency and reduce vendor lock-in, according to the State of the Cloud Report. This trend reflects a broader shift toward flexible infrastructure models that combine the benefits of on-premises systems with cloud scalability.

Epoch IT Services has adapted to these changing needs by offering cybersecurity consulting for businesses alongside traditional network setup and support. The company's training-driven approach sets it apart, building confident and skilled teams rather than simply managing systems. This philosophy has earned the company a 96% client satisfaction rating and more than 165 positive Google reviews.

Cybersecurity Takes Center Stage

With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated, cybersecurity consulting for businesses has emerged as a top priority for organizations. Cybersecurity spending is expected to reach over $200 billion by 2025, reflecting the urgent need for secure IT environments. Pennsylvania businesses are investing in commercial IT support that incorporates advanced security protocols, identity-aware access controls, and continuous monitoring to protect sensitive data.

The rise of AI-powered automation has also transformed how businesses approach IT infrastructure. Forbes reports that 60% of business owners expect AI to grow sales revenue by 2025, while 64% believe it will improve customer engagement and productivity. These technologies require robust infrastructure services that can handle increased computational loads.

Skills Gap Challenges IT Teams

Infrastructure and operations teams face mounting pressure to build resilient systems while dealing with workforce skills deficiencies. More than 40% of systems across organizations are beyond end of life or support, creating technical debt that must be addressed. Leaders cite "keeping pace with new skills and competency needs" as the top challenge when planning talent strategies.

This skills gap has created opportunities for IT service providers that offer both technical expertise and ongoing training. Epoch IT Services addresses this challenge through hands-on IT training that empowers teams to manage their infrastructure more effectively. The company's approach combines technical support with education, helping businesses develop internal capabilities while maintaining reliable commercial IT support.

Future Outlook for IT Infrastructure Services

The IT infrastructure services market is projected to reach $247 billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% according to market research. This growth will be driven by continued digital transformation, cloud migration, and rising demand for network setup and support. Businesses that invest now will be better positioned to take advantage of emerging technologies like edge computing, AI integration, and advanced automation.

Pennsylvania's strategic investments in energy infrastructure and workforce development through initiatives like the Energy Innovation Center Infrastructure Academy are creating a supportive environment for IT infrastructure growth. Companies seeking cybersecurity consulting for business and commercial IT support will find an expanding ecosystem of resources and expertise.