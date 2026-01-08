Truebit Token Plummets 99% Following $26M Exploit Reports

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Security Breach Crashes Truebit Token, Highlights Growing Risks in Crypto Space

The price of the Truebit (TRU) token has plummeted to an all-time low following a security incident that led to the theft of millions of dollars worth of Ethereum. The incident underscores the increasing frequency and severity of exploits targeting blockchain protocols, raising questions over industry security standards.



Truebit reported a security breach involving a smart contract, with loss estimates reaching $26 million.

The protocol is collaborating with law enforcement and taking measures to investigate the attack.

The stolen Ether amounts to over 8,500 ETH, valued at approximately $26.6 million at current prices. The TRU token price fell over 99%, reaching a record low after the breach was announced.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $TRU, $ETH

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. The security breach triggered a swift collapse in token value due to loss of investor confidence.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The token's price volatility may present short-term trading opportunities, but the underlying security concerns caution against aggressive positions.

Market context: This incident adds to a series of recent high-profile exploits, reflecting the ongoing cybersecurity vulnerabilities within DeFi and blockchain projects.

In a statement shared via Twitter, Truebit confirmed the occurrence of a security breach involving malicious actors. The protocol indicated that a smart-contract address was exploited, resulting in the loss of approximately 8,535 ETH - valued at around $26.6 million at the time of reporting. The development prompted an immediate response from law enforcement, with the protocol pledging to cooperate fully and take all necessary measures to contain the damage.

Analysis from blockchain analysts, including Lookonchain, suggests that despite the smart contract's minimal apparent losses, the total value stolen exceeds $26 million. The incident has led to a dramatic decline in TRU's market value, with data from Nansen indicating a drop of over 99%, with the token touching a floor of just 0.0000000029 USD from an initial price of approximately 0.16 USD.

This attack adds to a troubling trend of recent exploits across various blockchain platforms. In December, the Flow Foundation reported a counterfeit token scheme resulting in approximately $3.9 million in losses. Trust Wallet also faced a malicious software update enabling hackers to steal roughly $7 million.

Despite these setbacks, recent industry reports show a slight decline in total crypto industry losses from over $194 million in November to around $76 million in December, indicating improved overall resilience-though the threat landscape remains perilous. Through ongoing incidents, the industry continues to grapple with security vulnerabilities, emphasizing the urgent need for more robust safeguards.

