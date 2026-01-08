Merit Medical Appoints F. Ann Millner As Chair Of The Board And Announces Projected Preliminary Unaudited Revenue Results For The Fourth Quarter Of 2025
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|% Change
| 2025
|2024
|Preliminary Unaudited Revenue Range (a)
|10 – 11
|%
|$
|389,000 - 395,000
|$
|355,158
|Add: Impact of foreign exchange
|(4,400
|)
|-
|Preliminary Constant Currency Revenue (b)
|8 – 10
|%
|$
|384,600 - 390,600
|$
|355,158
_______________
(a) US dollar, thousands. Amounts in this table are rounded while percentages are calculated from the underlying amounts.
(b) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of this non-GAAP financial measure, see the section of this release entitled“Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”
ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL
Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,500 people worldwide.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others:
- statements preceded or followed by, or that include the words,“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“seeks,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“potential,”“target,”“continue,”“upcoming,”“optimistic” or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology;
statements that address Merit's future operating performance or events or developments that Merit's management expects or anticipates will occur, including, without limitation, any statements regarding Merit's projected revenues, earnings or other financial measures, Merit's plans and objectives for future operations, Merit's proposed new products or services, the integration, development or commercialization of the business or any assets acquired from other parties, future economic conditions or performance, the implementation of, and results which may be achieved through, Merit's Continued Growth Initiatives Program or other business optimization initiatives, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and
statements regarding Merit's past performance, efforts, or results about which inferences or assumptions may be made, including statements proceeded or followed by the words "preliminary," "initial," "potential," "possible," "diligence," "industry-leading," "compliant," "indications," or "early feedback" or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology.
The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on Merit management's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events or outcomes. If underlying expectations or assumptions prove inaccurate, or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results will likely differ, and may differ materially, from Merit's expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements. Financial estimates are subject to change and are not intended to be relied upon as predictions of future operating results. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on any such forward-looking statements.
The following are some of the important risks and uncertainties that could cause Merit's actual results to differ from management's expectations in any forward-looking statements: risks and uncertainties associated with Merit's executive succession planning activities and leadership transition; risks and uncertainties regarding trade policies or related actions implemented by the U.S. or other countries, including existing, proposed or prospective tariffs, duties or other measures; risks and uncertainties associated with Merit's integration of the C2 CryoBalloon device and related assets acquired from Pentax of America, Inc. in November 2025 and Merit's ability to achieve financial results, product development and other anticipated benefits of such acquisition; risks and uncertainties associated with Merit's integration of the business and operations of Biolife Delaware, L.L.C. acquired in May 2025 and its ability to achieve financial results, product development and other anticipated benefits of such acquisition; effects of Merit's 3.00% Senior Convertible Notes on Merit's net income and earnings per share performance; disruptions in Merit's supply chain, manufacturing or sterilization processes; U.S. and global political, economic, competitive, reimbursement and regulatory conditions; modification or limitation of, or policies and procedures associated with, governmental or private insurance reimbursement policies; reduced availability of, and price increases associated with, components and other raw materials; increases in transportation expenses; risks relating to Merit's potential inability to successfully manage growth through acquisitions generally, including the inability to effectively integrate acquired operations or products or commercialize technology developed internally or acquired through completed, proposed or future transactions; fluctuations in interest or foreign currency exchange rates and inflation; cybersecurity events; government scrutiny and regulation of the medical device industry; difficulties relating to development, testing and regulatory approval, clearance and maintenance of Merit's products; the safety, efficacy and patient and physician adoption of Merit's products; the ability to fully enroll and the outcomes of ongoing and future clinical trials and market studies relating to Merit's products; litigation and other judicial proceedings affecting Merit; failure to comply with U.S. and foreign laws and regulations; restrictions on Merit's liquidity or business operations resulting from its debt agreements; infringement of Merit's technology or the assertion that Merit's technology infringes the rights of other parties; product recalls and product liability claims; potential for significant adverse changes in governing regulations; changes in tax laws and regulations in the United States or other jurisdictions or exposure to additional tax liabilities which may adversely affect Merit's effective tax rate; termination of relationships with Merit's suppliers, or failure of such suppliers to perform; development of new products and technology that could render Merit's existing or future products obsolete; market acceptance of new products; failure to comply with applicable environmental laws; changes in key personnel; labor shortages and increases in labor costs; price and product competition; extreme weather events; and geopolitical events. For a further discussion of the risks and uncertainties which may affect Merit's business, operations and financial condition, see Part I, Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in Merit's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, which Merit updated in Part II, Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in Merit's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, which Merit filed with the SEC.
All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to Merit or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Actual results will likely differ, and may differ materially, from anticipated results. Financial estimates are subject to change and are not intended to be relied upon as predictions of future operating results. Those estimates and all other forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Merit assumes no obligation to update or disclose revisions to estimates and all other forward-looking statements.
Merit does not, as a matter of course, publicly disclose preliminary unaudited revenue, whether on an annual or quarterly basis, due to the unpredictability of the underlying assumptions and estimates. Merit's announcement of preliminary unaudited revenue information in this release should not be regarded as an indication that Merit considered, or now considers, preliminary unaudited revenue information to be material or to be a reliable prediction of actual future results, and the preliminary unaudited revenue information set forth in this release should not be relied upon as such. Readers should not expect Merit to make similar disclosures of preliminary unaudited revenue information in the future.
Merit's audited consolidated financial statements at and for the year ended December 31, 2025 are not yet available. As a result, the financial information described in this release is preliminary and unaudited, and represents management's estimate as of the date hereof, and is subject to completion of Merit's financial closing procedures for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. These preliminary unaudited revenue results may materially differ from the actual results that will be reflected in Merit's audited consolidated financial statements when completed and publicly disclosed. Merit's independent registered public accounting firm has not conducted an audit or review of, and does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to, Merit's preliminary unaudited revenue results. Accordingly, the preliminary unaudited revenue information described in this release should not be relied on as necessarily predictive of Merit's actual results.
The preliminary unaudited financial information presented in this release does not present all necessary information for a complete understanding of Merit's financial condition as of December 31, 2025, or Merit's results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2025. This preliminary unaudited financial data should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 prepared in accordance with GAAP.
TRADEMARKS
Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its licensors.
CONTACTS
PR/Media Inquiries
Sarah Comstock
Merit Medical
+1-801-432-2864 | ...
Investor Inquiries
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
ICR Healthcare
+1-443-213-0509 | ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment