Touring Museum Exhibition: Kathleen Frank + Mark Yale Harris, The New American West - Museum Of The Big Bend, Alpine, TX

KATHLEEN FRANK (Santa Fe, NM) + MARK YALE HARRIS (Carbondale, CO): THE NEW AMERICAN WEST - BY BRUSH AND BY BRONZE

The Museum of the Big Bend in Alpine, Texas, invites the public to celebrate the opening reception of Kathleen Frank + Mark Yale Harris: The New American West - By Brush and by Bronze, the next venue in a touring dual exhibition of sculpture and painting presented across three museums. The exhibition brings together Harris's stylized figurative and wildlife bronze sculptures with Frank's vibrant, pattern-rich oil paintings-each artist contributing a distinctive interpretation of the region's landscape, culture, and spirit. The exhibition offers a compelling dialogue on form, imagination, and the evolving narrative of the American West.

Guests are invited to experience this powerful pairing firsthand at the opening reception on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 5–7 p.m., with the exhibition on view March 6 through May 30, 2026. This event is free and open to the public.

This exceptional exhibition unites two accomplished, award-winning artists whose works are represented by 26 galleries collectively and held in prestigious public and private collections worldwide. Their art has been featured in major national and international publications and exhibited in galleries, museums, and universities across the U.S. and abroad. Public collections include the Hilton Hotels, Four Seasons Hotels, State of New Mexico, Booth Western Art Museum, City of Roanoke, Silversea Dawn Cruise Line, and Desert Caballeros Western Museum.

Exhibition Schedule:

The Museum of Western Art - Kerrville, Texas

Exhibition Concludes: January 10, 2026

Museum of the Big Bend - Alpine, Texas

March 6, 2026 – May 30, 2026

Opening Reception: Friday, March 6, 5 – 7 pm

Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts - Spring, Texas

October 3, 2026 – January 2, 2027

Opening Reception: Friday, October 2, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Additional venues to be announced.

About the Artists

About Kathleen Frank

Based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Kathleen Frank captures the vibrant energy and structure of the land through bold, dynamic brushwork. Her process begins with a rich red-orange underpainting, layered with luminous strokes that reveal glimpses of color beneath. Having hiked hundreds of miles across the Southwest to find her subjects, Frank finds rhythm and order in the natural world's complexity.

Recent exhibitions include: St. George Museum of Art (Utah); Northwest Montana History Museum; MonDak Museum Heritage Center (Montana); WaterWorks Art Museum (Montana); and University of New Mexico Valencia.

About Mark Yale Harris

Living and working in Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley (by way of Santa Fe and Austin), Mark Yale Harris draws inspiration from his years exploring the Big Bend region and Texas Hill Country on horseback. His contemporary bronze and stone sculptures express the emotional and spiritual connections between humanity and nature.

After a successful career in hospitality-as co-founder of Red Roof Inns and founder of AmeriSuites Hotels-Harris turned to sculpture in the 1990s. Mentored by renowned sculptors Bill Prokopiof and Doug Hyde, he honed a style that reveals the dualities of human experience.

His work has been exhibited internationally at institutions including the Musée de Peinture de Saint-Frajou (France), Coos Art Museum (Oregon), Royal Scottish Academy of Art (Scotland), Cape Cod Museum (Massachusetts), Yellowstone Art Museum (Montana), Booth Western Art Museum (Georgia), National Sculpture Society (New York), and Royal Academy of London (UK).

Accompanying Publications

The traveling exhibition is complemented by two newly released hardcover monographs from SNAP Publishing (Copenhagen, Denmark), each featuring 200 richly illustrated pages chronicling the artists' creative evolution:

.Mark Yale Harris: Observations from a Career in Sculpture

.Kathleen Frank: I See a Painting!

Media Contact

