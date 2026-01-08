Coincheck Group Announces $112M Stock Deal To Acquire Digital Asset Manager 3Iq

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coincheck Group Expands Its Cryptocurrency Footprint Through Acquisition of 3iQ

Coincheck Group, a Nasdaq -listed Japanese cryptocurrency exchange operator, announced a significant strategic move by acquiring a 97% stake in Canadian digital asset manager 3iQ. This deal marks a major step forward in Coincheck's efforts to expand its international and institutional footprint within the crypto industry.



Coincheck will acquire 97% of 3iQ for approximately $111.84 million, valuing the firm based on Coincheck shares priced at $4 each.

The transaction aims for completion in the second quarter, pending regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

3iQ, founded in 2012, is a pioneer in regulated cryptocurrency investment products in Canada and has the capability to offer exchange-listed crypto funds, staking-based ETFs, and institutional strategies. The acquisition aligns with Coincheck's recent expansion efforts, including purchases of Paris-based crypto prime broker Aplo SAS and staking service provider Next Finance Tech Co., underscoring its commitment to diversify revenue streams beyond trading fees.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Positive

Price impact: Positive. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Coincheck's institutional services and diversify its revenue, likely boosting investor confidence.

Market context: The deal reflects a broader trend of consolidation among crypto exchanges and asset managers seeking to expand their product ranges and international presence.

Strategic Expansion in the Crypto Sector

Coincheck, established in 2014 and based in Japan, became the first Japanese crypto exchange listed on Nasdaq in December 2024. Its recent acquisition of 3iQ signifies a focused push into the North American digital assets market, particularly targeting regulated crypto products. Founded in 2012, 3iQ has positioned itself as an early entrant in exchange-listed crypto funds. The firm offers products primarily aimed at institutional investors, including staking-based ETFs and managed crypto strategies, providing diversified exposure to digital assets.

This move extends Coincheck's trajectory of acquisitions, including its October purchase of Paris-based prime broker Aplo SAS and the March acquisition of staking services provider Next Finance Tech Co. Such steps are part of its strategy to build out a comprehensive institutional and global operations platform, precisely aligning with evolving industry trends.

The ongoing consolidation among leading exchanges and asset managers highlights a broader effort to diversify revenue sources beyond trading fees, as companies seek to incorporate ancillary financial services such as custody, staking, and asset management. In the United States, notable examples include Coinbase 's acquisitions of Spindle and Liquifi, as well as its buyout of Deribit and The Clearing Company, which aim to expand derivatives and prediction markets. Similarly, Kraken has acquired several firms to enhance its services across traditional derivatives and tokenized equities markets.

As the industry continues its rapid evolution, Coincheck's strategic investments into asset management and institutional services position it strongly to capitalize on the increasing demand for regulated and diversified crypto investment products globally.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.