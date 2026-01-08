Russians Strike Apartment Buildings In Kryvyi Rih With Ballistic Missiles, Ten Persons Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, as cited by Ukrinform.

“Currently, ten people are wounded. One man is in critical condition, in the operating room, with a leg severed by the explosion,” Vilkul wrote.

A local relief headquarters is being set up to provide assistance to residents.

Vilkul also warned that the city is under an ongoing air raid alert and remains at risk of further attacks, including from Shahed drones.

Earlier, Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko reported on Facebook that five people were injured as a result of the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, including a child.

A 57-year-old victim is in serious condition.

According to Haivanenko, the enemy strike damaged infrastructure in the city, shattering windows and balconies in several apartment buildings.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the evening of January 8, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles.