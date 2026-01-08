Dreame Technology Introduces A New AI-Powered Pet Health Collar At CES 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Dreame Technology, a global innovation company specializing in smart home and lifestyle technology, today announced its new advancement in pet care at CES 2026: Dreame AI Pet Health Collar. Designed to support multidimensional health monitoring and emotional analysis, the device delivers integrated health insights and actionable guidance for pet owners.







Multidimensional Monitoring for More Comprehensive Pet Health Insights

Understanding a pet's well-being requires more than a single data point. The Dreame AI Pet Health Collar addresses this by synthesizing information across multiple dimensions-including activity, sound, and GPS location-to form a comprehensive picture of a pet's daily routine. This multidimensional data analysis aims to uncover subtle patterns in behavior and physiology that may be difficult to notice in day-to-day life.

From Data to Understanding: Emotion and Behavior Analysis

At the core of the collar is Dreame's in-house AI multidimensional recognition system. By analyzing physiological signals and behavioral patterns, the system is designed to identify four common emotional states in cats and dogs-relaxed, anxious, stressed, and fatigued.

In addition, the collar continuously learns and records five common daily behaviors, such as walking, running, and jumping-and analyzes pets' preferences for specific environments or stimuli. Together, these signals are used to generate a personalized pet health profile in the app, helping owners better understand their pets' emotional responses, behavioral tendencies, and overall well-being.

Proactive Health Management with Actionable Guidance

Built around proactive care, Dreame AI Pet Health Collar can send real-time alerts to the owner's smartphone when irregular physiological or behavioral patterns are detected. Depending on the alert type, the app may provide supportive suggestions, such as playing calming audio to help reduce stress.

The collar can also work with Dreame smart pet devices-including smart feeders and water dispensers, enabling data-informed recommendations for nutrition and hydration, tailored to the pet's daily activity and health profile.

Comfort-Focused Design, Built for Everyday Wear

To ensure comfort during everyday use, Dreame engineered the collar with a lightweight, ergonomic design for all-day wearability. With optimized wireless connection and power management system, it offers up to 45 days of standby time under non-lost tracking modes. The collar also features an IPX8 waterproof rating, ensuring it remains functional during play, outdoor activities, and even swimming.







"We envision a future where technology fosters deeper bonds between pets and their families," said the head of Dreame Technology's pet product division. "Our goal with this collar is not just to collect data, but to translate it into meaningful insights. By making the invisible aspects of pet health more visible, we empower owners to provide more attentive, personalized, and proactive care for their beloved companions.

Experience the Product at CES 2026

Visitors are invited to experience the Dreame AI Pet Health Collar at the Dreame Technology booth (#17726, LVCC) during CES 2026. And explore Dreame's broader AI-enabled pet product ecosystem, including smart feeders, water dispensers, litter boxes, monitoring systems, and pet companion robots.

For more information on product details and upcoming availability, please visit .







About Dreame Technology

Dreame Technology is a globally recognized innovation-focused technology company dedicated to enhancing everyday life through advanced engineering and intelligent design. Its product portfolio includes smart cleaning robots, personal care devices, smart home appliances, and AI-enabled hardware, with products available in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Dreame remains committed to in-house core technology development and has received multiple international recognitions, including CES Innovation Awards.