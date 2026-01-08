Litheli Debuts Robotic Lawn Mowers And Advances IPS Energy Model At CES 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Litheli announced a series of major brand and product milestones during CES 2026, including the evolution of its IPS (Infinity Power Share) model, the first public showcase of its robotic lawn mower lineup, and CES Innovation Awards® recognition for its upgraded high-performance mower with both walk-behind and remote control.







Litheli Cyber Mower M21 Named CES Innovation Awards® Honoree

At CES 2026, Litheli announced that its improved high-performance electric walk-behind mower, Cyber Mower M21, has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree, recognizing outstanding design and engineering.

The upgraded model features Litheli's proprietary high-output power system, enhanced control architecture, and refined industrial design, reinforcing the brand's leadership in performance-oriented, battery-powered outdoor equipment. The recognition underscores Litheli's continued focus on practical innovation, user experience, and system-level engineering.







Strong CES 2026 Presence Draws Attention

Throughout CES 2026, Litheli's booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center attracted steady attention from global media, retail partners, and industry professionals. The company presented a comprehensive showcase spanning power tools, outdoor equipment, and intelligent lawn solutions, highlighting the growing maturity of the Litheli brand and its expanding product portfolio.

Live demonstrations and on-site product displays emphasized Litheli's progress in battery systems and application-driven design.







Litheli Officially Enters the Robotic Lawn Mower Category

CES 2026 also marked Litheli's official entry into the robotic lawn mower market, with the on-site debut of two AI-VISION robotic lawn mower models:

Litheli Eyeon 500 AI-VISION Robotic Lawn Mower is a wire-free robotic model designed to make automated lawn care accessible to everyday households. Eliminating the need for boundary wires or expensive RTK base stations, it supports autonomous mapping, three mowing patterns, multi-zone management, three edge-trimming modes, AI visual obstacle avoidance, and breakpoint-resume mowing. The app allows users to view and control the mower. Eyeon 500 focuses on ease of use, reliable performance, and practical automation, making professional-grade intelligent lawn maintenance accessible to homeowners.

Litheli Skope 800 AI-VISION Robotic Lawn Mower is a next-generation robotic lawn mower that represents Litheli's future direction in AI-driven outdoor automation. Built on a multi-camera AI-VISION system with NEO-FSD navigation logic, Skope 800 explores more adaptive, low-intervention lawn care without relying on boundary wires or RTK.

The introduction of these products showcased Litheli's expansion from traditional outdoor power equipment into intelligent lawn care, broadening its presence across the full spectrum of modern yard maintenance solutions.







IPS ( Infinity Power Share ) Model Enters a New Phase

Alongside its product announcements, Litheli unveiled the expansion of its IPS model, extending shared battery and power system compatibility beyond handheld tools into larger outdoor and automated equipment categories, including robotic lawn mowers. The upgraded IPS model reinforces Litheli's commitment to battery reuse, reduced emissions, and improved long-term value across product categories.

“CES 2026 is an important milestone for Litheli,” said Kenny Yao, Vice President of Litheli.“From receiving CES Innovation Awards recognition to entering the robotic lawn mower category and advancing our IPS model, these achievements reflect the steady progress and our long-term commitment to innovation.”







About Litheli

Litheli, As a pioneer in NEXT-GEN POWER TOOLS, Litheli is redefining the industry through innovative design and energy solutions. Founded in Ningbo, China, now with operations in the United States, Germany, and Japan, Litheli offers a comprehensive range of innovative, battery-powered tools and power solutions. Guided by the mission "FREEING POWER. SIMPLIFYING TOOLS," the brand empowers users to embrace flexible, efficient lifestyles across home, garden, and outdoor environments.