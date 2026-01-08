403
BTC/USD Forex Signal 08/01: Remains Under Pressure (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 87,000. Add a stop-loss at 94,500. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 95,000. Add a stop-loss at 87,000.
The daily timeframe chart shows that the BTC/USD pair retreated sharply, erasing the gains made a few days earlier. This decline happened after hitting the key resistance level at 94,520, a notable level since it was its highest swing in December.The pair formed a doji candlestick pattern, a common bearish reversal sign. Also, it has remained below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the Supertrend indicator.Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the next key support level at 88,500. A move above the key resistance level at 94,515 will point to more gains, potentially to the psychological level at 100,000.
